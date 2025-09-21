Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Sworn, Windwalk Games

Sworn Changes Release Date, Bumped Up By Two Days

Sworn has been given a brand-new releasde date, as they have bumped the game up a few days to avoid being buried by Hades II

Article Summary Sworn’s release date moves up to September 23, avoiding a clash with Hades II’s launch window.

New Version 1.0 features include potion brewing, weapon updates, and expanded voice acting.

Challenge a tougher Arthur in new high-difficulty phases and unite to reclaim Camelot.

Enjoy enhanced gameplay, with bug fixes and overall polish for a smoother Sworn experience.

Developer Windwalk Games and publisher Team17 have decided to bump up the release date of the game Sworn by a couple of days. The team have chosen to move it from September 25 to September 23, simply because they're looking to avoid being buried under the release of Hades II. Along with the news came a new video from the team showing off what will be a part of Version 1.0 when it comes out for PC and consoles this week.

Sworn

Sworn is a 1-4 player co-op action rogue-like. Explore and reclaim a fallen Camelot from the reign of a corrupted Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Play solo or unite with friends to stand off against the Knights of the Round Table. Combine the strengths of your characters in surprising ways and master abilities to become knights worthy of standing off against Arthur himself.

Potion Lab: Guinevere has a new feature in Carmarthen for you to unlock. Brew potions to bring with you on your journey to Camelot. Drink your potions to get an edge in combat or to help control the whims of the Fae.

Sword in the Stone Updates: New blessings, balance fixes, and lots of polish have gone into upgrading your Weapon and Spell Blessings. Try out your previously less used Weapons and you may now find a new favorite!

New Dialogue & Voice Acting: The Fae have a few words to say to you. All Fae Lords and NPCs have new dialogue with English voice acting. Learn a little more from the characters helping you along your Quest.

New Arthur Phase: Ready for a challenge? Arthur is getting a whole lot harder when playing at higher difficulty levels. Gather your friends and see if you have the strength to take down the scourge of Camelot.

Bugfixing & Polish: We've been working non stop on fixing bugs and polishing all over to make sure SWORN is the best experience it can be!

