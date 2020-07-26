Dialga, Palkia, Giratina Raids Take Over Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Day Two

Bleeding Cool has been breaking Pokémon GO news for GO Fest 2020 all month, but here's one thing that no one saw coming: a change in legendary raid bosses between Day One and Day Two. As of Day Two, Kyogre and Groudon are out and four different Legendary Pokémon are in. Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina Origin Forme are three of the most anticipated Legendary Pokémon in the game due to both their power and their absence from raids for over a year… which, in Niantic terms, is the longest a Legendary Pokémon has been unavailable in some form, full stop. Along with the more common Giratina Altered Forme, these Pokémon will finally return to raids for the big event. Here is a list, for each one, of the top six counters calculated by the Pokebattler algorithm, excluding Shadow Pokémon, so you can defeat these Legendaries.

Defeating Dialga at GO Fest 2020

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Excadrill (Mud Slap, Drill Run)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Defeating Palkia at GO Fest 2020

Conveniently, it's Dialga in the #1 slot (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Zekrom (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Defeating Giratina Origin Forme at GO Fest 2020

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Defeating Giratina Altered Forme at GO Fest 2020

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Palkia, Dialga, and Giratina Origin Forme have not been reported to be released in their shiny forms by any players in regions that GO Fest 2020 Day Two is active.