Possible Kyogre and Groudon Raids, Shiny Tangela at GO Fest 2020

While Niantic announced the breaking news of Pokémon GO's Ultra Unlock rolling out a stunning slate of Legendary and Mythology raids for August, details about raids at GO Fest 2020 are still surprisingly foggy. It appears that Niantic is attempting to keep details for the weekend a surprise for Pokémon GO players, but they have tipped their hand with a Japanese ad. The ad, currently going viral on Pokémon GO subreddits and being passed around Twitter, suggests that Tangela may be released in Shiny form, and that Kyogre and Groudon may be returning to raids in honor of the event. Roughly translated by dataminers as saying "GO Fest, an amazing Pokémon GO experience," this is the first indication of what raids may be happening during the event.

While Niantic has not yet confirmed either this information or the leaks regarding Shadow Mewtwo's debut and the Shadow Legendary birds' return, Pokémon GO trainers will want to go into this frenetically-paced event prepared. While we will save the official Raid Guide for when these are confirmed, here's how you can ready yourself for the eventuality of a Kyogre and Groudon event this weekend. Here is a list, for each one, of the six-top counters calculated by Pokebattler, excluding Shadow Pokémon.

Defeating Kyogre at GO Fest 2020

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Defeating Groudon at GO Fest 2020

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Also, ahead of GO Fest 2020, Niantic has increased Pokémon storage to a new high cap of 3,500 to allow for more catches.