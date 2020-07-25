Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Full Day One Details Revealed

It may be Friday night to us, but it is now Saturday for many Pokémon GO players around the world. GO Fest 2020 has started for these trainers, which means that the news of what the event will entail is being reported on social media worldwide. Bleeding Cool is here to let you know what to expect on Day One in a simple, comprehensive list. Stay tuned to the game itself to see when your area will experience the GO Fest biomes, which will essentially be timed habitats in which certain Pokémon will be more readily available.
New Pokémon
- As previously announced, trainers can expect research that will lead to catching the mythical Pokémon Victini.
- Rotom, the long-awaited Ghost/Electric-type Pokémon, will be available through photobombs.
New Shiny Pokémon
This… is a lot.
- Unown (Spawning the forms G and O)
- Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle with the Pikachu visor
- Tangela, as we previously speculated
- Qwilfish, in a shocking pink hue
- Woobat
- Heatmor, perhaps the crown jewel of the event with its Shiny Charizard-esque colors
- Durant
Legendary Raids
- Kyogre and Groudon. I told you so!
Trainers can prepare for these by powering up Electric-type Pokémon to take on Kyogre, Water-types to battle Groudon, and Grass-types, which are effective against both of these. Both Kyogre and Groudon can be shiny and will only be in raids for two days for GO Fest 2020… so strike while you can.
GO Fest 2020 Raids
- Gible. This… is historic. Once the rarest spawn in the game, this Dragon/Ground-type will be available in Tier 2 raids for the first time.
- Chansey
- Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise
- Raid mainstays such as Alolan Exeggutor, Kirlia, Aerodactyl, Skarmory
Other GO Fest 2020 Spawns
- Machop
- Alolan Grimer
- Dratini
- Sneasel
- Skarmory
- Slakoth
- Sableye
- Meditite
- Swablu
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Gible
- Croagunk
- Stunfisk
- Durant
- Pikachu
- Clefairy
- Jigglypuff
- Chansey
- Eevee
- Snorlax (no shiny released as of yet)
- Togetik
- Marill
- Sudowoodo
- Mantine
- Wobbuffet
- Roselia
- Feebas
- Chimecho
- Woobat
- Bulbasaur
- Venusaur
- Oddish
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Tangela
- Sunkern
- Treecko
- Seedot
- Cherrim (both forms)
- Snover
- Leageon
- Snivy
- Toonfus
- Ferroseed
- Charmander
- Charizard
- Vulpix
- Ponyta
- Alolan Marowak
- Magmar
- Flareon
- Houndour
- Torchic
- Numel
- Tepig
- Darumaka
- Litwick
- Heatmor
- Squirtle
- Poliwag
- Tentacool
- Slowpoke
- Magikarp
- Chinchou
- Qwilfish
- Mudkip
- Carvanha
- Clampperl
- Oshawott
- Tympole
- Alomomola
Whoa.
Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a report after the GO Fest Day One experience, which may have even more to offer, as well as more information breaking on Day Two.