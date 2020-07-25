Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Full Day One Details Revealed

It may be Friday night to us, but it is now Saturday for many Pokémon GO players around the world. GO Fest 2020 has started for these trainers, which means that the news of what the event will entail is being reported on social media worldwide. Bleeding Cool is here to let you know what to expect on Day One in a simple, comprehensive list. Stay tuned to the game itself to see when your area will experience the GO Fest biomes, which will essentially be timed habitats in which certain Pokémon will be more readily available.

New Pokémon

As previously announced, trainers can expect research that will lead to catching the mythical Pokémon Victini.

Rotom, the long-awaited Ghost/Electric-type Pokémon, will be available through photobombs.

New Shiny Pokémon

This… is a lot.

Unown (Spawning the forms G and O)

Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle with the Pikachu visor

Tangela, as we previously speculated

Qwilfish, in a shocking pink hue

Woobat

Heatmor, perhaps the crown jewel of the event with its Shiny Charizard-esque colors

Durant

Legendary Raids

Kyogre and Groudon. I told you so!

Trainers can prepare for these by powering up Electric-type Pokémon to take on Kyogre, Water-types to battle Groudon, and Grass-types, which are effective against both of these. Both Kyogre and Groudon can be shiny and will only be in raids for two days for GO Fest 2020… so strike while you can.

GO Fest 2020 Raids

Gible. This… is historic. Once the rarest spawn in the game, this Dragon/Ground-type will be available in Tier 2 raids for the first time.

Chansey

Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise

Raid mainstays such as Alolan Exeggutor, Kirlia, Aerodactyl, Skarmory

Other GO Fest 2020 Spawns

Machop

Alolan Grimer

Dratini

Sneasel

Skarmory

Slakoth

Sableye

Meditite

Swablu

Zangoose

Seviper

Gible

Croagunk

Stunfisk

Durant

Pikachu

Clefairy

Jigglypuff

Chansey

Eevee

Snorlax (no shiny released as of yet)

Togetik

Marill

Sudowoodo

Mantine

Wobbuffet

Roselia

Feebas

Chimecho

Woobat

Bulbasaur

Venusaur

Oddish

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Tangela

Sunkern

Treecko

Seedot

Cherrim (both forms)

Snover

Leageon

Snivy

Toonfus

Ferroseed

Charmander

Charizard

Vulpix

Ponyta

Alolan Marowak

Magmar

Flareon

Houndour

Torchic

Numel

Tepig

Darumaka

Litwick

Heatmor

Squirtle

Poliwag

Tentacool

Slowpoke

Magikarp

Chinchou

Qwilfish

Mudkip

Carvanha

Clampperl

Oshawott

Tympole

Alomomola

Whoa.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a report after the GO Fest Day One experience, which may have even more to offer, as well as more information breaking on Day Two.