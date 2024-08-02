Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR, Wired Productions | Tagged: Dig VR, Just Add Water

Dig VR Releases All-New Trailer With New Information

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming simulation game Dig VR, as we learn more about the gameplay and mechanics

Indie game developer Just Add Water and publisher Wired Productions have released a brand new trailer for their upcoming simulation title Dig VR. The game will have you living the life of an excavation worker as you are assigned jobs in this light-simulation game with an arcade-twist. Dig up the ground to find things, set things up, or tearthings apart. Its a hard day's work, but someone's gotta do it! Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to find out when the game will be released.

Dig VR

Dig VR captures the sheer joy, adrenaline and frustrations of life on a digger in an exciting experience for novices and pros. Featuring authentic, immersive controls that recreate the feeling of driving a real digger, Dig VR is a light-simulation game with a casual arcade-twist! Grow your business in the charming town of Diglington, a place where everything can be fixed by the power of a digger. Take on a variety of jobs for the town's residents – from traditional construction jobs, to more obscure requests! Accompanying you is DIG FM, a dedicated radio station with a wide selection of music to brighten any day. Progress from micro-sized to colossal diggers, with a diverse set of attachments to overcome any challenge. Dig in style by unlocking over 70 customization options to suit your aesthetic! Available to play solo or with a friend, get hands on with the fast-paced mini-games or unwind in the sandbox mode. Then, discover a trove of Lost Treasure in a standalone mode where new items are added regularly. Whether this is your first time operating a digger or you're already a master, digging fortunes await!

The first-ever digger game developed exclusively for Meta Quest

Choice of authentic & simplified controller schemes • Career Mode Campaign with options for serious & casual players

Unlock new machinery & attachments

Personalize your digger with decal, paint & skins

Play with a friend in select modes • Discover new items regularly in Lost Treasure mode

