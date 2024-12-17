Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR, Wired Productions | Tagged: Dig VR, Just Add Water

Dig VR Releases First Major & Seasonal Free Content Update

Dig into the festivities in Dig VR, as the game has receieved its first major update with some additional holiday-themed items

Article Summary Dig VR's Winter Update brings seasonal customisations & new time trial mode with leaderboards.

Enjoy two new radio stations: Oceanic Beach Radio & Cultural Rhythms Radio in Diglington.

Dig VR offers realistic & arcade digger experiences with immersive controls & career modes.

Customize diggers, unlock machinery, and discover treasures in Meta Quest's exclusive title.

Indie game developer Just Add Water and publisher Wired Productions have added an all-new update for Dig VR, providing some new seasonal content. The Winter Update comes with a number of cool new additions to bring you more into the holiday theme, along with several improvements to the game, making it the biggest update so far. (Which is easy as it's the first big update the game has had. We have more info below as the content is now live.

Winter Update

Added tons of new customisations, including seasonal skins and decals.

Brand-new time trial mode added, complete with online leaderboards!

2 New Independent Radio Stations, Oceanic Beach Radio and Cultural Rhythms Radio, added to the diverse selection already available.

Call even more residents from the phone in the hub with updates to the existing audio lines

Additional fixes and improvements.

Dig VR

Dig VR captures the sheer joy, adrenaline, and frustrations of life on a digger in an exciting experience for novices and pros. Featuring authentic, immersive controls that recreate the feeling of driving a real digger, Dig VR is a light-simulation game with a casual arcade twist! Grow your business in the charming town of Diglington, a place where everything can be fixed by the power of a digger. Take on a variety of jobs for the town's residents – from traditional construction jobs to more obscure requests! Accompanying you is Dig FM, a dedicated radio station with a wide selection of music to brighten any day. Progress from micro-sized to colossal diggers with a diverse set of attachments to overcome any challenge. Dig in style by unlocking over 70 customization options to suit your aesthetic! Available to play solo or with a friend, get hands-on with the fast-paced mini-games, or unwind in the sandbox mode. Then, discover a trove of Lost Treasure in a standalone mode where new items are added regularly. Whether this is your first time operating a digger or you're already a master, digging fortunes await!

The first-ever digger game developed exclusively for Meta Quest.

Choice of authentic & simplified controller schemes.

Career Mode Campaign with options for serious and casual players.

Unlock new machinery & attachments.

Personalize your digger with decals, paint, and skins.

Play with a friend in select modes.

Discover new items regularly in Lost Treasure mode.

