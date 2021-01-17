Digital Bros Acquires Indie Studio Infinity Plus Two

Digital Bros, the parent company of 505 Games, announced this past week they have acquired indie studio Infinity Plus Two. The finer details of the deal were not revealed beyond the idea that the company wishes to expand further in the Free-to-Play market and will do so with the help of the Australia-based development studio that created Puzzle Quest. Prior to the acquisition, 505 Games collaborated with Infinity Plus Two on publishing the F2P puzzle RPG Gems of War, which will continue to operate with major new updates on the way. As far as we can tell, the team will remain the same at the company and there don't appear to be any announced changes of power or removal of any staff. So it appears the company will just fall under the umbrella of 505 Games. Here are a couple of quotes from the announcement.

"IP2 is a proven studio with phenomenal success over the years. Their creative vision and extensive experience will be a great addition to 505 Games," said Clive Robert, Head of Free-to-Play at 505 Games. "The F2P market has seen a tremendous amount of growth and rise in popularity over the years and has always been a key facet of the company's growth strategy. As one of the leading third-party publishers of F2P games across multiple platforms, this latest acquisition solidifies our investment in internal development and builds on our library of owned IP." "After working closely together on Gems of War for the past 7 years, we are excited to officially become part of the 505 Games family," said Steve Fawkner, CEO and Creative Lead at Infinity Plus Two. "We not only share the same personal and professional values, but also work really well together. We're looking forward to building on that foundation with both ongoing projects and all new unannounced projects already in the works."