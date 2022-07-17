Digital Bros Group Launches New Publishing Branch HOOK

Digital Bros Group announced they have opened up a brand new publishing label to their company, simply known as HOOK. The company will be based within Digital Bros' Milan head office and will be run by an international team of members based in different countries. HOOK will include several industry veterans with more than 20 years of experience, all of whom will focus on identifying talented indie devs from across the globe with "strong creative visions to help them publish and market their games on the global marketplace." The goal of this new wing will be to offer those devs an all-around solution for their needs, including funding, development support, QA, localization, marketing, and PR.

The company listed some of its current projects, which include Kingdom Of The Dead (Dirigo Games), Madshot (Overflow), and Unholy (Duality Games), along with several undisclosed projects to be revealed as a later date. We're guessing some of those came from the acquisitions or other indie publishers such as Supernova Games Studios, DR Studios, InfinityPlus 2, Kunos Simulazioni, and Avant Garden. Here's more info on the studio itself.

Built from a team of industry veterans with over 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, HOOK is starting a new adventure in 2022. We have worked on many, many games – from small indie gems to AAA giants – but you may just think we are "the weird looking guys that play too much" if you see us in person. That's OK. We are on the lookout for passionate and skilled indie creators, with strong unique visions, to help them deliver new and exciting game experiences to players worldwide. A publishing service that can support the all-around development needs for your project: QA & Localization, Production, Platform Submissionsand 1st Party Relationships, Marketing & PR, and Project Funding. The Group operates globally through major digital marketplaces – Sony PlayStation Store, Microsoft Xbox Live, Nintendo eShop, Steam, Epic Games, Apple Store and Google Play – and traditional retail channels throughout the globe.