Digital Extremes Shows Off Cross-Platforms Play For Warframe

During TennoCon 2021 today, Digital Extremes revealed plans for Cross-Platform Play coming to Warframe, along with other options. The news is pretty amazing as it will give players on PC the chance to play with those on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, all at the same time with multiple options opened up to everyone. This will come with Cross-Save so you can keep your progress everywhere, as well as simultaneous updates across every platform at once. We got more info on it from the team below, as well as today's presentation talking more about it.

Uniting players to fight the Sentients in The New War is not just a storytelling device to DE. It's also a promise driving the development team to make significant enhancements and additions to Warframe: Cross Save, Cross Play and simultaneous Warframe updates across all platforms. During TennoLive, DE demonstrated the in-development Cross Save and Cross Play functionality, which will empower Warframe players to seamlessly continue their adventure in the Origin System, as well as matchmake with other players, across every platform that Warframe is available on. DE also surprised viewers by confirming that Warframe is currently working for mobile devices and is actively in development.

In addition, DE committed to launching every Warframe update – including The New War – simultaneously on every platform. "Community is incredibly important to us and opening up Cross Play and Cross Save is just one of many more efforts we'll take on to bring more players together including extending Warframe's fast, fluid, action combat experience to other global gaming platforms," said Sheldon Carter, Chief Operating Officer at DE. "We are at the very beginning of the next-generation of Warframe. We are eight years young and have the benefit of beginning our second console generation with a major game expansion that will also mark a new chapter of more story-based content our players have been asking for."