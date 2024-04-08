Posted in: Dropout, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dimension 20, TTRPG

Dimension 20 Is Playing Madison Square Garden In 2025

Dropout and Live Nation announced Dimension 20 is coming to Madison Square Garden with a one-night-only live gameplay session.

Article Summary Dimension 20 set to dazzle at Madison Square Garden in 2025.

Brennan Lee Mulligan to GM live, with six series regulars.

Presale and general tickets go live in April, set your reminders!

MSG event to extend 'The Unsleeping City', later on Dropout.

Dropout announced their TTRPG live-play show Dimension 20 is getting the biggest gig of its life, as the show will be at Madison Square Garden next January. The show will take place on Friday, January 24, 2025, as Gauntlet At The Garden will be a one-night-only gameplay session featuring Brennan Lee Mulligan as your GM, with six of the series regulars: Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson. What the entire show will entail remains a mystery, and rightfully so as it's nine months away, but its plenty of time for people to snag tickets and let the hype begin. We have more info below as tic go on sale this Friday!

Dimension 20 at Madison Square Garden

The live tabletop show experience invites Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts to heed the call of adventure as Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, a New York native, leads guests through an extension of the New York City-themed season of Dimension 20 called The Unsleeping City, which imagines a secret sixth borough of The City That Never Sleeps. In Dimension 20: Gauntlet at The Garden, Mulligan's table will include Dimension 20's main cast of players and intrepid heroes: Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson. Artist ticket presales will begin on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 AM EST, LiveNation presales on Thursday, April 11, and general on-sale will begin on Friday, April 12 at 10 AM EST. The live show will be recorded and made available for subscribers to view on Dropout at a later date.

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!