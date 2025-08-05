Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Celestial Studio, Dino Topia, XA Studio

Dino Topia Announces Mid-August Early Access Release

The new sandbox roguelite dinosaur game Dino Topia will be coming to Steam in Early Access, as the game arrives in about a week

Article Summary Dino Topia launches in Early Access on Steam August 11, 2025, blending dinosaurs with fantasy survival gameplay

Survive and thrive in a sandbox roguelite world by taming, breeding, and teaming up with unique dinosaur companions

Build, farm, and expand your settlement, unlocking technologies and customizing your prehistoric paradise

Battle fierce jungle enemies, train and evolve your team, and discover new abilities as your adventure unfolds

Indie game developer XA Studio and publisher Celestial Studio have confirmed the Early Access release date for Dino Topia, happening in about a week. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a sandbox roguelite in a world where dinosaurs and humans live together with weird science and magic elements to fight and survive together. You can check out more about the game here, as the game will hit Early Access on Steam on August 11, 2025.

Dino Topia

This sandbox roguelite puts you in the middle of a dense jungle with only your wit and wild friends to survive. Explore the world around you as you build a prehistoric paradise for you and the companions you capture and tame along the way! Find, tame, and collect a variety of dangerous yet helpful companions to help you on your journey. You'll need to build, farm, and fight together to create your ultimate home in this mysterious new world. As your settlement grows, you'll breed different creatures together to create stronger companions with a diverse range of abilities and find the perfect team for whatever task you're working on!

Bring along your strongest fighters to take down the enemies that stalk the nearby jungle. As you dive deeper into the depths, you'll encounter stronger and more dangerous enemies. Train your friends and develop their skills to take down tougher and tougher foes! Gather resources, unlock new technologies, and freely design and expand your home base into a thriving settlement with the help of your creature companions! You'll be able to create farms your companions can tend and harvest, lay down beds for your fierce friends to sleep in, and put up decorations to make your settlement truly unique. Work hand-in-hand with your dinosaur companions to plant, water, fertilize, and harvest crops. Together, build a fully functional and flourishing farm.

