Dire Wolf Digital Announces Munchkin Digital

Dire Wolf Digital and game developer Steve Jackson revealed Munchkin Digital is on the way during PAX West 2022. This will be a full video game version of the popular board game in which you gather as many items as you can to break down 10 doors and get to the treasure, but not before everyone else behind you messes with you along the way. What's more, the game will be multiplayer, with cross-platform competition for PC and mobile devices. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer, however, no official release date has been put on this game yet. Best guess… 2023.

In partnership with Steve Jackson Games, the iconic tabletop card game Munchkin brings its murderous mischief to digital devices! Go down to the dungeon. Kick in the door. Kill everything you find. Backstab your friends. Steal the treasure and run. With millions of copies sold around the world, Munchkin is the mega-hit card game about dungeon adventure…with none of that stupid roleplaying stuff. You and your friends compete to kill monsters and grab magic items. Don the Horny Helmet and the Boots of Butt-Kicking. Wield the Staff of Napalm…or maybe the Chainsaw of Bloody Dismemberment. Start by slaughtering the Potted Plant and the Drooling Slime, and work your way up to the Plutonium Dragon! You're a Munchkin… and Munchkins love treasure! But a stack of pesky Monster and Curse cards are between you and your hard-earned loot! Munchkin is played in a series of rounds using Door cards and Treasure cards to explore a dungeon.

Build a character by combining Race and Class cards, then gear up to face the lurking monsters!

Kill monsters and collect Treasure to level up! The first Munchkin to reach Level 10 wins! But wait…there's more! Cross-platform, online multiplayer shenanigans!

Learn the tricks of the adventuring trade in a dungeon-delving tutorial!

Sharpen your blade in Solo Challenges with special rules!