Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny Gets A New Nintendo Switch Trailer

NIS America released a new trailer this week for Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny, this one specifically for the Nintendo Switch. This particular one shows off how the game will be looking on the current Nintendo consoles, as they show off some of the basics and Disgaea-specific elements, new mechanics unique to this installment, and player-friendly experiences that everyone will have a chance to play. And this isn't a short trailer either, as you're getting over five minutes of content to show off what kind of a game you're truly getting in this sequel. You can enjoy the trailer below as we wait to get a proper release date.

Meet Zed, a zombie that has risen above them all except one – a God of Destruction! Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Find out in the newest installment of the Disgaea series! Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series), and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old Disgaea fans! From Grave to Glory: Join Zed in his quest to rise above his lowly status and challenge a God of Destruction. Along the way, meet zany characters, explore chaotic new worlds, and discover the power of sibling bonds and determination.

Undying and Unstoppable: Experience over-the-top tactical combat, complete with insane special attacks and a wide variety of allies to choose from. And when things get too hairy, use Super Reincarnation to keep trying until you succeed!

A Netherworld for Everyone: Play at your leisure, and even on the go! With customizable gameplay features such as Auto, Retry, and Replay, both new and returning players can forge a HL-raising experience that fits their lifestyle. Diving into DISGAEA has never been easier!