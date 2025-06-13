Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: Disgaea 7, Disgaea 7 Complete, NIS America

Disgaea 7 Complete Announced For Nintendo Switch 2

Disgaea 7 Complete has been announced for ther Nintendo Switch 2, as the game arrives for the new console sometime this Fall

Article Summary Disgaea 7 Complete brings all content and updates to Nintendo Switch 2, launching in Fall 2024.

Includes the full Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless game plus all previously released DLC and bonuses.

Features new Netherworlds, a bonus episode with returning characters, and uncapped stat limits.

Enjoy over-the-top strategy fun with new Infernal Weapons and the ultimate Rakshasa Baal challenge.

NIS America confirmed this week that they will release Disgaea 7 Complete for the Nintendo Switch 2, arriving at some point this Fall. As the name suggests, you're getting everything under one single title, including all of the content updates that have been released up until this point. Plus, a number of improvements to the game to coincide with the new console's capabilities. We have more info about it for you here, and the latest trailer above, as we're now waiting on the team to give us a proper release date.

Disgaea 7 Complete

Return to Hinomoto in style! Pirilika, a super-rich demon with a love for all things bushido, travels to the Hinomoto Netherworlds to enjoy their rich culture and delicious food. But when she arrives, she finds that her precious "sowba" and "you-don" noodles have been replaced with pasta by the nefarious Demmodore Opener! With her beloved culture and cuisine destined to become relics of the past, Pirilika recruits the wayward warrior Fuji to help slap Hinomoto back to its senses! In addition to the base game and all previously released DLC, this edition comes packed with brand new features and content. Enjoy uncapped stats and unprecedented challenges in this impressive update to the Disgaea series' latest and greatest title!

Complete At Last: Experience the definitive version of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, only on the Nintendo Switch 2. Includes all DLC and bonus content!

Netherworld Nostalgia: Join Fuji, Pirilika, and the rest of the Hinomoto crew on a brand-new adventure featuring Netherworlds from past Disgaea titles. Complete this new bonus episode to gain access to the eternal next main character, Asagi!

Unlimited Power: Disgaea 7's zany strategic challenges are more over-the-top than ever before with the addition of uncapped stats, free-to-use Infernal Weapons, and the ultimate Disgaea challenge: Rakshasa Baal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!