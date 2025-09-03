Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Wishblossom Ranch

Disney Dreamlight Valley Announces Wishblossom Ranch Expansion

Disney Dreamlight Valley confirmed a new expansion is on the way, as we're getting the horse-centric addition of Wishblossom Ranch

Article Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley unveils Wishblossom Ranch, a horse-themed expansion arriving this November.

Explore three new Biomes and discover a storyline featuring Snow White and Tinker Bell.

Care for new horse friends, customize mounts, and unlock special skills and obstacle courses.

Join the Wishblossom Ranch Showcase Stream on October 15 for exclusive reveals and gameplay.

Gameloft revealed new details about the next expansion coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, as players will soon see the addition of Wishblossom Ranch. If you love horses, this is the content for you, as you'll find several new mounts to ride for the first time that have been taken from multiple Disney franchises and thrown into a brand-new storyline. You'll also see the addition of three new Biomes to explore, as well as the addition of Snow White and Tinker Bell as characters in the game. We have more details about it below as it will be added to the game this November.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wishblossom Ranch

In this new expansion, players will discover the beautiful landscapes of the Wishblossom Mountains where horses roamed free, living a life of freedom and delight. But the once-thriving Wishblossom Ranch has fallen into neglect, giving rise to a mysterious blight known as the Decay. With the Ranch now in ruins, players must team up with Snow White and Tinker Bell to find a way to revitalize the Ranch and find its lost equine residents.

Players will explore three all-new Biomes and enlist the help of the brave and kind-hearted Maximus from Disney's Tangled. New horse friends can be taken care of with daily feeding and brushing, alongside customization features and accessories. Horses can learn new abilities and skills, complete special obstacle courses, and help players speed up their daily activities like gardening, mining, and village cleanup, which will all increase friendship levels and unlock rewards.

Players looking to check out all the new content coming in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wishblossom Ranch are invited to a special Showcase Stream taking place on October 15, where members of the Disney Dreamlight Valley team will pull back the curtain on this brand-new adventure and reveal additional characters and horses!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!