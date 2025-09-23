Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beauty & The Beast, disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Return to Beast's Castle Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed details of the next update, as Beauty & The Beast will arrive in Return to Beast’s Castle

Article Summary Beauty & the Beast returns with the new Disney Dreamlight Valley "Return to Beast’s Castle" update

Unlock Lumiere and Cogsworth as village residents after completing new story quests in Beast’s Castle

Premium Shop adds exclusive Belle & Beast Dream Styles and a spooky Halloween Castle skin

Enjoy Witchful Thinking Star Path, Trick or Treat event, and solve floating island puzzles for special rewards

Gameloft revealed new details about the next major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, as Beauty & the Beast will take center stage for Return to Beast's Castle. This is a ton of content focued on one Disney classic, and no, we're not talking about whatever that 2017 film was. This is 1992 in all its glory with a new place to visit, new cosmetics, new challenges, and more. We have the full rundown below as it will launch on all platforms on October 1, 2025.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Return to Beast's Castle

Return to Beast's Castle brings players back to the Beast's iconic abode, where mysterious goings-on have the usually stoic Lumiere and Cogsworth from Disney's Beauty & the Beast in a tizzy! Work with the pair to uncover the mysteries of the Castle and once solved, welcome them as the Valley's newest residents. Once moved in, players can work with both even more as they solve the mysterious troubles with Tiana's Palace and other problems cropping up in the Valley.

Continuing the theme of Return to Beast's Castle, a brand-new Premium Shop "Once Upon a Dance" Dream Bundle offers exclusive new Dream Styles for Belle and the Beast. It unlocks magical new interactions between the two characters when they meet in the Valley. The Premium Shop will also get a major update with the addition of the Witchy Kitty, a purr-fect companion for the spooky season ahead, and the first ever skin for the Dream Castle, the Halloween Castle.

More chills and thrills await players in the new "Witchful Thinking" Star Path, where they'll get to explore a world of mystical vibes and witchy charms. Spellbinding furniture fit for any self-respecting witch, seasonably frightful outfits, and bone-chilling decoration items are just a few of the rewards awaiting players. As a bonus, the community-favorite Trick or Treat event is returning! From October 15th to the 31st, players can take part in limited-time activities with a mystery new reward up for grabs. Last but not least, players should keep an eye out for a very special limited-time event kicking off on October 22nd, the Haunting Floating Festivals! A magical floating island has appeared in the sky above Dreamlight Valley, and players will have until November 11th to solve its many puzzles. Different puzzles will unlock over time, and each one will give players an exclusive reward once solved!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!