Posted in: Disney Interactive Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Illusion Island, Dlala Studios

Disney Illusion Island Releases Brand-New Story Trailer

Disney Interactive Studios dropped a new trailer recently for Disney Illusion Island, as we're given a better glimpse into the story.

Disney Interactive Studios and Dlala Studios released a new trailer for Disney Illusion Island recently, going over the story of the game. The trailer isn't too long, but it gives you an idea of what's going on, as Mickey and his friends have been brought to a magical island to help the people living there recover some artifacts before they're used in dangerous ways. You can enjoy the trailer down below as the game is set to be released on July 28th, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch.

"Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster! Get ready for a magical adventure playing as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy, who has been summoned to Monoth with the expectations of a grand island picnic. Explore this mysterious island solo or with up to three friends as you unlock special abilities, perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles on your quest to recover three mystical books and save the world from disaster. "

Play as Mickey & Friends – Choose your favorite character and unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles.

– Choose your favorite character and unlock special abilities as you perform high-flying platforming feats, solve fun puzzles, and take on epic boss battles. Reveal the Mysteries of Disney Illusion Islan d – Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through a beautiful yet mysterious island and discover rich biomes, intriguing characters, and hidden secrets.

d – Run, swim, swing, and jump your way through a beautiful yet mysterious island and discover rich biomes, intriguing characters, and hidden secrets. Fun with Friends in 4-Player Co-op – Play solo or grab up to three friends to save the island of Monoth in 4-player couch co-op. Team up with friends and utilize unique skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart-gifting hug.

– Play solo or grab up to three friends to save the island of Monoth in 4-player couch co-op. Team up with friends and utilize unique skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart-gifting hug. Be a Part of an Authentic Mickey Cartoon – Experience a brand-new Mickey & Friends adventure with hand-drawn animation, an orchestrated original score, and authentic voice talents.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!