Godfall To Receive Major Content Update Next Month

Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games revealed new details today about Godfall's next major update that will be coming in April. Being dubbed the Exalted Update, this will add ing a number of new key features and additions that will expand the game and give those who have done practically everything a new horizon to conquer. Some of these include updates to the unlockable Valorplates Shards, story enhancements, overhauled combat systems, reworked paths to realm bosses, several new cosmetics, a brand new game mode to try out called Spirit Realms, and a ton of bug fixes and quality of life improvements. We have the footnotes for you below, but you can check out the complete dev notes here.

Valorplate Shards Each of the 12 Valorplates now have four unlockable Shards which provide new ways to customize and enhance your playstyle.

For example, through Shards Phoenix can ignite enemies more easily through Wildfire Strike, unleash a cone of fire through her shield, and even resurrect herself! Ascendant and Exalted Valorplates Collecting all four Shards will unlock a Valorplate's Ascendant form, granting a second passive ability.

After leveling all four shards up to the max level, the Valorplate will become Exalted, granting a third and final passive, as well as unlocking a visually stunning new cosmetic which can be displayed on the Valorplate podium in the Sanctum. Godfall Enhanced Story Ravenna and Soras, will now accompany Orin and fight alongside him on certain story missions, as well as providing new dialogue in the Sanctum between missions.

Orin's twisted brother Macros now has a greater presence throughout the campaign, taunting Orin during story missions and elevating the tension leading up to your epic final confrontation. Overhauled Combat All weapons now come equipped with powerful Timing Attacks that can be unleashed directly after using a weapon technique.

Knockdown 2.0 is one of the most requested features by fans. Players can now unlock a recovery skill that lets them quickly get back into the fight after being knocked down.

A Revive system has been added, allowing players to revive each other during co-op! Reworked Realm Bosses The Sigil mechanic has been removed in favor of streamlining how Realm Bosses work. Now players can challenge Realm Bosses as soon as the story allows.

However, each Realm Boss now has three captains scattered throughout their realm. Defeating the captains will remove powerful banes that would otherwise make the Realm Boss fight much more challenging. Fan-Requested Quality of Life Enhancements Godfall has a ton of awesome loot to earn, and the Exalted Update provides a variety of new ways to sort and manage your growing inventory.

has a ton of awesome loot to earn, and the provides a variety of new ways to sort and manage your growing inventory. Designed to be the tinkerer's dream, Godfall 's new loadout menu provides players the ability to save up to three custom builds per Valorplate, including unique skill grids! Exalted Tower of Trials Test your skills against enemies that scale up level 150 and multiple bosses that spawn simultaneously in Godfall 's ultimate endgame challenge.

's ultimate endgame challenge. Earn unique new weapons with triple primary traits! All-New Spirit Realms Mode for up to 6 players Matchmake with up to five other players for Godfall 's greatest co-op experience to date!

's greatest co-op experience to date! Utilize Spirit Vision to battle enemies and discover secrets hidden between the Material and Spirit planes as you collect Elder Souls.

Use Elder Souls to unlock the Elder Gate and take on Godfall 's array of deadly bosses with unique spirit vision mechanics.

's array of deadly bosses with unique spirit vision mechanics. Collect Shards of Macros to gain powerful boons that last the entire duration of your Spirit Realms run.

Earn awesome new Augments with double primary traits.