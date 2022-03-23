Disney Mirrorverse Announced For Mobile Devices In 2022

Disney has partnered with mobile developer Kabam to announce a brand new title coming later this year with Disney Mirrorverse. In this stylish take on their properties, this game will take some of their most popular characters and throw them into the thick of battle in a new universe where they are fighting a powerful force that looks to bring disaster to all realms. We had a chance to check out the game as it showed off the mechanics and this has all the making of being the next big breakout mobile title for the company as this will draw in fans of several properties to see their favorites in a new light. Not to mention the fun of mixing and matching franchises that never really interact with each other as it will be fun having an alternative universe version of Mickey fight alongside versions of Belle and The Genie. We got all the details for you here about the game including several screenshots and the trailer, as the game will be released for iOS and Android on June 21st, 2022.

In these high-stakes worlds, dark and light magic influence the lands, evolving iconic Disney and Pixar characters into Mirrorverse Guardians who are ready for combat and poised to fight against the Fractured, a malevolent threat whose goal is to shatter both realities. Filled with visually stunning 3D animated characters and environments, players will unite a team of empowered Guardians and take full control in real-time, action-oriented gameplay. As players progress through the game, they'll collect a large roster of characters and assemble a powerful team of three to take into battle. Each character has unique battle abilities, including an armored-up Sulley, the ultimate personal-battle companion Baymax, the vengeful draconic mage Maleficent, and many more Guardians who stand ready to defend against those seeking to conquer the Mirrorverse.

ENTER A DIVERGENT DISNEY UNIVERSE & STORYLINE – Experience a new storyline that authentically reflects dynamic Disney and Pixar characters in a way fans have never seen before as they defend against a new dark, unrelenting threat – the Fractured.

– Experience a new storyline that authentically reflects Disney and Pixar characters in a way fans have never seen before as they defend against a new dark, unrelenting threat – the Fractured. CHOOSE AND CUSTOMIZE STUNNING 3D DISNEY AND PIXAR CHARACTERS – Enter richly detailed new worlds filled with 3D Disney and Pixar characters that have been powerfully evolved to match this high-stakes universe. Uncover the intriguing backstories of these Guardians and discover their surprising and authentic special abilities equipped for epic battle and adventure

– Enter richly detailed new worlds filled with 3D Disney and Pixar characters that have been powerfully evolved to match this high-stakes universe. Uncover the intriguing backstories of these Guardians and discover their surprising and authentic special abilities equipped for epic battle and adventure MASTER THRILLING REAL-TIME ACTION COMBAT – Control a team of Guardians and experience the thrill and excitement of real-time action combat while controlling Guardians' individual actions, team strategy, and special attacks, or select "autoplay" to watch the cinematic action play out automatically.

– Control a team of Guardians and experience the thrill and excitement of real-time action combat while controlling Guardians' individual actions, team strategy, and special attacks, or select "autoplay" to watch the cinematic action play out automatically. EMBARK ON EPIC QUESTS AND EXPERIENCE ALL-NEW DISNEY STORIES – Unlock unique narratives and battle Fractured enemies to obtain rewards and restore the worlds and characters of the Mirrorverse that have been corrupted by fractured magic: STORY MODE : Immerse yourself in an original storyline of tasks and quests to complete–experience the story of the Mirrorverse and the Ages of Isolation, Discovery, and the Fractured. STORY QUESTS: Updated every few months, new chapters to the Main Story Quest or side stories featuring select heroes and villains will be constantly added for players to battle through and compete. EVENT QUESTS : Players can participate in limited-time quests that tie into real-world Disney and Pixar-inspired content and events, and offer unique characters, awards, and progression items during a specific timeframe. ALLIANCE MISSIONS : Join an Alliance and work together to complete event milestones and earn great rank-based rewards by competing against other Alliances. TOWER OF TROUBLES : Players climb through progressively harder encounters while using a themed team of Guardians to earn progression items. DANGEROUS DUNGEONS : Players compete against other players and alliances worldwide in ever-changing dungeons to earn progression items and other unique awards.

– Unlock unique narratives and battle Fractured enemies to obtain rewards and restore the worlds and characters of the Mirrorverse that have been corrupted by magic: MONTHLY CONTENT RELEASES – The Disney Mirrorverse experience is ever-evolving and expanding with regular releases of new Disney and Pixar characters, story chapters, event quests, and more.