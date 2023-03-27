Disney Speedstorm Releases New Founder's Pack Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Disney Speedstorm as the team at Gameloft shows off what's in the Founder's Pack.

Gameloft dropped a new trailer this morning for Disney Speedstorm, showing off the content you can get if you decide to buy the Founder's Pack. The two-minute video shows off many of the characters that you'll be able to access across different Disney and Pixar properties, along with many of the cosmetics that will come with it, and tracks that they say you "weren't supposed to see" as they clearly tease an alien track from Toy Story. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on April 18th, 2023.

"During its Early Access phase, Disney Speedstorm will offer both single-player and multiplayer local and online modes, leaderboards, an in-game shop, and much more. In single-player mode, players will be guided through the Season Tour narrative which also serves as a jumping-off point to progress through each Season's story. Each season offers new Disney and Pixar characters, karts, tracks, and more through local and online gameplay, giving racers plenty to be excited for in the coming months. More competitive players can jump into Disney Speedstorm's multiplayer modes, which include Local Freeplay, Private Track, Ranked Multiplayer with leaderboards and Regulated Multiplayer – a race mode that allows players to race head-to-head on an even playing field."

"Pre-orders for Disney Speedstorm Founder's Packs are available now on the Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store worldwide and starting March 20 on PlayStation Store. In addition to Early Access to Disney Speedstorm on April 18, players that pre-order a Founder's Pack will also receive exclusive rewards for everyone's favorite feathered racer, Donald Duck – the Toontech Early Bird kart livery and Early Bird racing suit. Steam users can Wishlist the game beginning today and purchase any of the Founder's Pack starting on April 18 to receive the Donald Duck cosmetics as a First Week Bonus. Founder's Packs – available in Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Tiers – grant players early access to Disney Speedstorm along with opportunities to unlock and race with some characters in local races from the moment they first log in. Racers that have been unlocked via a Founder's Pack can also be upgraded through the use of several items included in each pack, for local and online play."