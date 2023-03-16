Disney Speedstorm Will Launch Into Early Access On April 18th Those looking to try Disney Speedstorm will have a chance next month as the Early Access version drops in mid-April.

Gameloft announced this morning their upcoming Disney racing title, Disney Speedstorm, is headed to Early Access on April 18th, 2023. Those who purchased the Founder's Pack on that date can take part in the cross-platforming racer on all three major consoles and PC. On top of the news, they are offering three different versions of the pack, depending on how much content you wanna get and how much you're willing to pay. The Standard Pack is $30, the Deluxe Pack is $50, and the Ultimate Pack is $70. We got more info on all of it below, along with the latest trailer.

"During its Early Access phase, Disney Speedstorm will offer both single-player and multiplayer local and online modes, leaderboards, an in-game shop, and much more. In single-player mode, players will be guided through the Season Tour narrative which also serves as a jumping-off point to progress through each Season's story. Each season offers new Disney and Pixar characters, karts, tracks, and more through local and online gameplay, giving racers plenty to be excited for in the coming months. More competitive players can jump into Disney Speedstorm's multiplayer modes, which include Local Freeplay, Private Track, Ranked Multiplayer with leaderboards and Regulated Multiplayer – a race mode that allows players to race head-to-head on an even playing field."

"Pre-orders for Disney Speedstorm Founder's Packs are available now on the Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store worldwide and starting March 20 on PlayStation Store. In addition to Early Access to Disney Speedstorm on April 18, players that pre-order a Founder's Pack will also receive exclusive rewards for everyone's favorite feathered racer, Donald Duck – the Toontech Early Bird kart livery and Early Bird racing suit. Steam users can Wishlist the game beginning today and purchase any of the Founder's Pack starting on April 18 to receive the Donald Duck cosmetics as a First Week Bonus. Founder's Packs – available in Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Tiers – grant players early access to Disney Speedstorm along with opportunities to unlock and race with some characters in local races from the moment they first log in. Racers that have been unlocked via a Founder's Pack can also be upgraded through the use of several items included in each pack, for local and online play."