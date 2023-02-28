Divine Duel Will Be Released On Meta Quest 2 App Lab Tomorrow VR players will be getting a chance to play Divine Duel in a new way as it drops onto the Meta Quest 2 App Lab on March 1st

Immersion Games announced today that they will be releasing Divine Duel for the Meta Quest 2 App Lab tomorrow, March 1st, 2023. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a VR fighter in which you select various characters with different powers and weapons to fight against other players who are trying to take you out. After the game drops for the app, the devs are planning further development as they are currently working on new content for future updates. Enjoy the trailer below before it comes out tomorrow.

"Divine Duel is a free-to-play VR fighting game that mixes Sci-Fi and Fantasy themes with crazy weaponry. Players assume the roles of powerful supernatural beings known as the Celestials and participate in competitive and exciting fights. Their skill and agility determine victory on the battlefield equally as cunning and creativity. To make battles intense and exciting, Immersion Games provides players with an arsenal of 40 different weapons and spells, ranging from classics such as bows and firearms to unusual instruments of destruction, such as stone columns toppling onto the enemy, a guitar that emits harmful soundwaves, and a particularly bloodthirsty parrot. Everyone can create their strategies by combining the unique abilities of the available characters with weapons, items, and spells of their choice and tinker with them between the matches."

Become A Celestial: Choose from four divine characters (Celestials) in the game, each equipped with different special abilities. Pick the one that suits you best, and start winning the hearts of worshipers.

Unleash Your Deadly Arsenal: Use over 40 tools of destruction and 20 boosters inspired by fantasy and science-fiction themes. These include swords, axes, bows, crossbows, spells, staffs, pistols, magical musical instruments, structures, and many more.

Summon Powerful Minions: Bring magical creatures to the battlefield and unleash them upon your enemies. Watch your summons fight in your name and support them with spells and weapons.

Play Creatively: Feel free to combine all sorts of items, experiment, and find your perfect combo for any occasion. Prepare for special interactions between weapons – shoot down enemy projectiles… or send them back!

Dodge It Like A Boss: There is no win without proper cardio. You must move efficiently in the arena to triumph over a stronger opponent. Always be aware of your surroundings, and don't forget to dodge!

Win 'Em All – Divine Duel ships with two game modes. A classic PVP Duel and a Draft Mode – taking inspiration from card games, where you build your loadout out of a random arsenal. Each unpicked weapon goes to your rival!