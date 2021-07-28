Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game Second Edition Has Been Released

Cubicle 7 Games revealed that they have released the Second Edition of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game, available for pre-order. This new version has essentially chopped out all the fat and made the system leaner and more complete, as it makes it easier for GM's to set up a game and players to create characters and dive into the next adventure. Wherever or Whenever it might take you. You can pre-order the PDF version now via the publisher's website, and you can also pre-order the two physical books as well as they have the Standard Edition (which you can see the cover of here) or the Collector's Edition, which you can see below.

The award-winning Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game has regenerated into a new, Second Edition that is faster, easier, and even more exciting. This book presents all the rules and background you need to voyage across space and time with the Doctor, or as new characters such as a Victorian music hall artiste and a Silurian scientist, experiencing brand new epic adventures. This core rulebook includes: Complete character creation rules – Allowing you to bring to life a new time travelling adventurer to explore space and time aboard the TARDIS. Create friends for the Doctor, a new Time Lord of your own creation, or investigators and defenders of planet Earth.

The complete revised rules for playing Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game Second Edition – The new and updated version of the popular Vortex system is completely compatible with the First Edition of the game and makes gameplay faster, easier, and quicker to learn, while keeping all of the dramatic action you'd expect from Doctor Who.

Advice for Gamemasters, new and old, on how to make the experience of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game Second Edition feel like you're living an episode of the TV series, as well as how to create exciting storylines and continuing campaigns.

Revised rules for creating your own TARDIS.

An expansive look at the history of the Doctor Who universe, detailing many of the aliens and creatures the Doctor has encountered across space and time.

Character sheets for the Doctor and her companions, ready to play straight away!