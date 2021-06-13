Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Will Launch This Month

Some interesting news this weekend as we learned Serenity Forge will launch Doki Doki Literature Club Plus this month. The original 2017 game was a major indie hit for developer Team Salvato and publisher and co-developer Serenity Forge, as people were drawn into the cryptic storyline and music that was both insane and cringy, but also fun to play as the weirdest dating sim you'll ever pick up. This version of the game, which comes with a ton of bonus content and side stories, will be released for PC and all three major consoles (including next-gen) on June 30th for $15. What's more, there will be a physical copy released worldwide in July that you can currently pre-order which comes with a bunch of bonuses like the soundtrack, stickers, and small figures. You can check out the trailer and more info on the game below.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus puts players in the shoes of a student who joins his school's literature club at the request of his childhood friend Sayori, and meets other members Yuri, Natsuki and club president Monika. Soon, the player begins writing poems and grows closer to the other members – is romance in the air? Hailed by thousands as one of the most disturbing games in a generation, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is the ultimate psychological horror narrative experience. The game is bursting at the seams with hours of Side Stories that expand the world of the game, exploring themes and ideas that will give players a deeper understanding and sense of connection to each and every character and their individual relationships with one another. Today's announcement was accompanied by a new teaser trailer that gives players a glimpse of some of the new features that they can expect from Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Among brand-new Side Stories are HD visuals, a new soundtrack for the new Side Stories content and more than one hundred unlockable images with secrets to discover as you unlock content.