Dominic Fike Will Be The Next Party Royale Artist In Fortnite

This week, Epic Games revealed the next performer coming to Party Royale in Fortnite will be Dominic Fike. The concert series has been highly successful for the game as its a chance for players to just come and hang out with each other in a party environment without everyone going all psychotic and trying to get a victory. You just chill out and dance to whatever is happening around you in what is usually a pretty surreal experience within the game. Fike's first performance will be taking place on Saturday, September 12th at 5PM ET, followed by two encores with the first being at 11PM ET the same day, and one on Sunday, September 13th at 1PM ET. Along with his appearance, there will also be special items in the item shop, which you can read more about below. There will also be more performances from TBA artists on September 19th and 26th.

For the debut of the Spotlight concert series, star singer, rapper, and songwriter Dominic Fike is ready to bring down the house with hits from his acclaimed LP debut, 'What Could Possibly Go Wrong." Fike's performance will be broadcast live in-game from the Party Royale Spotlight sound stage in Los Angeles, on Saturday, September 12. Get ready to shine at the Main Stage with the debut of the all-new Outfit, Shimmer. Or break out of your shell and flock to the dance with Tender Defender's return to the Item Shop. It's the perfect look for when Dominic performs his megahit, "Chicken Tenders". Which Artist Is Next For Fortnite? The Spotlight concert series is just getting started! Be on the lookout for announcements on the next artists performing live, and go ahead and mark your calendars for September 19 and September 26.