Donate Life America To Give Away "The Healing Dice" Set

Donate Life America has unveiled a brand new set of tabletop dice today called The Healing Dice, which they are giving away to a lucky winner. These are some specialty-made dice that have a see-through look to them with an organ inside each one. Every organ represents on you are able to give as an organ donor when the time comes that you pass away. This new contest is designed to raise awareness of organ transplants and the need for people to become organ donors, while giving away something interesting in the process. We have more info on the dice and the contest below, as you can enter over the next four weeks on the official website for the dice to try and win them for free.

"Tabletop role-playing games are more popular than ever, attracting an extremely passionate group of fans. Gamers work together to create stories that contain epic drama, life-and-death themes, and heroic quests. These selfless heroes and healers are exactly the kinds of people likely to become registered organ donors. Seeing the value alignment, Donate Life America, the nonprofit keeper of the National Donate Life Registry, created a custom set of polyhedral gaming dice with tiny hand-painted organs & tissues inside: The Healing Dice. While a usual set includes seven dice, this limited edition set has eight—each containing one of the eight organs & tissues that can save and heal a life via deceased donation. The special eighth die, called The Lifesaving Die, features an anatomical heart and will only be for "death saves" which are key life & death moments in a game. Anyone can enter to win a set…if they are a registered organ, eye & tissue donor. The sweepstakes will open on Monday, February 27th, and finish on March 27th, with winners announced throughout March."