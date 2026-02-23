Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Don't Kill Them All, Fika Productions

Don't Kill Them All Receives Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Fight with orcs of all shapes, sizes, and types of anger in Don’t Kill Them All in the latest free demo for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Don’t Kill Them All is a turn-based strategy game with base-building and unique rage mechanics.

Play as Orcs facing an economic crisis, balancing resource collection and emotional outbursts.

Explore semi-procedural worlds, meet odd NPCs, and avoid losing raids by managing rage levels.

Customize your Orcs, craft gear, grow your camp, and foster teamwork for more successful raids.

Indie game developer and publisher Fika Productions has a free demo out now for Don't Kill Them All as part of Steam Next Fest. This is a turn-based strategy game with a twist, as you're working with a rage system and the goal of not killing everything in sight, as you'll use it to your advantage to score the final blow and build up your resources better with some base-building mechanics. We have more details and the trailer here, as the demo is available until March 2, 2026.

Don't Kill Them All

Don't Kill Them All is a turn-based strategy game with base-building, where you play the Orcs, the most feared creatures of the land. In the midst of an economic crisis, your Warlord is prepared to do whatever it takes to bring glory to the clan. Something has to change, and fast! Orcs don't die: they rage! Getting hit in the face, losing resources, or attacking too many times in a turn are all factors that will feed your Orc's rage. Got everything you came for? With your Orcs rage-filled and about to shout "KILL THEM ALL!", extraction might be the smartest move! If all of your Orcs shout during the same battle, your raid and resources are lost.

In raids, you are dropped in semi-procedurally generated environments where you can freely explore with your party and stumble upon strange NPCs, lost treasures, secrets, and dangerous foes. Newly promoted to Warchief by the Warlord, you are given very clear instructions for your first task: explore unique biomes to gather as many resources as possible. And remember: Don't 'Kill Them All!' Bring life to your camp. Create stations, structures, and decorations to enhance your Orcs' abilities in raids and at camp, enabling you to tackle more brutal raids and bring back even more loot.

Craft unique items, armor, and weapons tailored to your playstyle. Who knows? NPCs may also stop by to trade resources, provide structure blueprints, or simply for a chat. Orcs are complex beings, made up of many conflicting emotions, aspirations, hopes, and dreams. Guide them to nurture bonds with clanmates to favour teamwork, develop passions that will help them in and out of combat, and uncover their personality traits to fully take advantage of what makes them tick. As their Warchief, help them grow into the beautiful flowers they were always meant to be.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!