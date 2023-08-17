Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Koira, Studio TOLIMA

DON'T NOD Announces Hand-Drawn Adventure Game Koira

DON’T NOD has revealed their latest game as we're getting a new adventure title called Koira, set to be released sometime in 2025.

DON'T NOD, along with Studio TOLIMA have announced their latest game on the way with the hand-drawn adventure title known as Koira. This game looks slightly grim but also adorable as you will play a spirit of the forest with her puppy companion as you head off into the woods to have various adventures together. The game doesn't have a proper release window, only the idea we'll see it sometime in 2025. But for now, enjoy the info and quotes form both studios, along with the trailer below.

"Koira is an enchanting and wholesome game that centers around a forest spirit and her newfound puppy companion, embarking on musical and magical adventures together. As the story unfolds, the forest spirit and her puppy friend will rely on their unique abilities to protect each other from lurking danger and overcome challenges, immersing players in a truly emotional and memorable experience. In this captivating tale, players will enjoy carefully crafted 2D hand-drawn art and animation, which brings the world of Koira to life. The game's heartwarming atmosphere is enhanced by a beautiful original score that complements the poetic narrative."

"We're so happy to support and work with Studio TOLIMA on Koira," said Oskar Guilbert, DON'T NOD's CEO. It's a 2D, hand-drawn project that we think fits in well with DON'T NOD's portfolio, and we can't wait to be able to share more in the future."

"We are thrilled to officially announce Koira and our co-production with DON'T NOD," said Ben Lega, Studio Head and Game Director at Studio TOLIMA. "Koira is an evocative experience that explores the theme of friendship with a little puppy. Through a thoughtful and minimalistic approach, our story comes to life relying on the powerful combination of expressive hand-drawn graphics and a poignant original soundtrack. This game is our love letter to the medium, and we can't wait to start sharing more details about it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!