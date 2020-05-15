DOOM Eternal Receives Its First Update With A New Event

Bethesda Softworks has released the first major update for DOOM Eternal as the game gets a Precious Metals Event. The company dropped the update and the details this morning, giving players a whole new breath of content that will keep you ripping and tearing for a while. The event will have you completing challenges for the next few weeks as you earn rewards in the campaign as well as in BATTLEMODE. You can read more about the additions to the game below as we also wait to find out more about the first DLC pack.

Empowered Demons – Avenge fallen Slayers by killing empowered variants of demons that took those players out. These demons offer a greater challenge and provide large amounts of resources and bonus event XP when defeated. Precious Metals Event – Today kicks off the latest event in DOOM Eternal, dubbed Precious Metals, offering shiny new cosmetics to work toward including the MC Pain Master Collection! Players can simply hop into BATTLEMODE, Campaign, or complete weekly challenges to start advancing their event progress XP now. Single Player Quality-of-Life Improvements – Since launch, we've been listening to players' feedback and Update 1 addresses some of the top issues we're hearing. Some of these changes include expanded demon tutorials, the ability to dash vertically in water and reducing toxic damage while swimming. BATTLEMODE Updates – We're adding a suite of features designed to improve the overall experience in BATTLEMODE: Deaths in BATTLEMODE now display a death report to show players what killed them.

Prestige stars now appear under the player card to highlight the most dedicated players.

Addressed latency and lag issues.

Tutorials now appear for all players when playing BATTLEMODE for the first time.

Echelon Leveling for players at the maximum level in DOOM Eternal.