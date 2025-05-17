Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shroom and Gloom, Team Lazerbeam

Double-Deckbuilder Game Shroom and Gloom Announced

Take on all the creatures you can in the roguelike double-deckbuilder game Shroom and Gloom, as a free demo is available on Steam

Article Summary Shroom and Gloom is a first-person roguelike featuring double-deckbuilding gameplay and unique card combos.

Use two separate decks: battle enemies with the combat deck and explore dungeons with the explore deck.

Grow and modify cards to unleash powerful attacks and create game-breaking super-weapons as you progress.

Eat and cook defeated foes to restore health or craft soups for extra boosts, instead of just blocking damage.

Devolver Digital revealed a new deckbuilder this week, as they're working with developer Team Lazerbeam to release Shroom and Gloom. This looks like a fun one as they have created a first-person roguelike that has its foundation set on a double-deckbuilder mechanic, as you'll use two different decks to both explore the caverns and defeat enemies you come across. You'll also be able to modify cards as you go, meaning you can get stronger and more powerful to fend off what lies ahead. No release date was given, but you can play a free demo on Steam right now.

Shroom and Gloom

Shroom and Gloom is a first-person, roguelike double-deckbuilder that brings you mobs of monstrous mushrooms and mountains of mega-combos! Unleash hundreds of cards to hack, slash and roast your way through hand drawn dungeons of fungal foes! Build devastating decks, and grow cards into massive abominations as you fight your way into the heart of The Gloom! Shroom and Gloom offers unique ways for players to grow and modify their cards across two distinct decks. Use the combat deck to survive fierce battles and the explore deck to navigate dungeons, transform your cards and unlock new weapons and abilities. Grow low-level starting cards into overpowered attacks, or modify rare cards into game-breaking super-weapons.

