Double Dragon Revive Announced For 2025 Release

Arc System Works are bringing back a classic arcade title with an updates look and feel, as Double Dragon Revive will be ou next year.

Arc System Works has decided to bring back a classic arcade title as Double Dragon Revive puts a new spin on a familiar game. Working with developer Yuke's, the two have taken the original arcade version of Double Dragon and brought it to life in a 3D environment, as you now have the experience of being in the middle of the fight with Billy and Jimmy Lee, cleaning up the city of the Black Warriors and save Marian from its leader. We have the latest trailer above as the game will be out sometime in 2025.

Double Dragon Revive

In Double Dragon Revive, players will find modern belt-scroll action and exhilarating gameplay. Both longtime fans and newcomers to the series will once again be able to experience the action-packed thrills of Billy and Jimmy Lee as they face off against a variety of powerful foes from their past! The new title features the same intuitive gameplay fans expect, with refined controls that leverage the advanced power and technical capabilities of today's platforms. Throughout Double Dragon Revive's updated stages, players will find themselves adapting their combat skills and picking up scattered weapons in the midst of battle, creating new opportunities to gain the upper hand.

Renewed Stylish Character Graphics: See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics. Powerful foes from their past return to face off against the Lee brothers.

See your favorites from the golden age of arcades recreated in modern 3D graphics. Powerful foes from their past return to face off against the Lee brothers. The Ultimate Belt-Scroll Action Experience: The player traverses the screen horizontally to take down enemies in this beloved genre. Experience the same simple and intuitive gameplay, with controls and balance refined for the modern era. The carefully crafted experience, supervised by staff with experience in Arc System Works fighting game titles, makes it easy for new players to get engrossed right away.

The player traverses the screen horizontally to take down enemies in this beloved genre. Experience the same simple and intuitive gameplay, with controls and balance refined for the modern era. The carefully crafted experience, supervised by staff with experience in Arc System Works fighting game titles, makes it easy for new players to get engrossed right away. Thrilling Strategic Action: The combat requires adaptation and variety, more than a simple button-masher. Delve into the strategy by learning enemy patterns and finding the most effective attack timings. Pick up weapons scattered throughout the stages and make the most of the area gimmicks to seize the upper hand in battle!

