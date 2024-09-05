Posted in: BioWare, Dragon Age, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Reveals Details On Progression Systems

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has revealed new details about the progression systems you'll encounter with your character and party

Electronic Arts and BioWare have released a new video and blog for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as they go more in-depth over the progression systems. The systems in the game that you'll encounter involve the Skill Tree (which has been changed up a bit), an Items system, and one for your Companions that you'll work with in the game. We have dev notes below and the video above, as you can read the full blog on their website.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Progressions

Skill Tree Progression

Reaching a max level of 50, Rook will be able to have a unique playstyle tuned to deliver coordinated attacks alongside their Companions. The largest experience boosts come from completing quests. The bigger and more momentous the quest the better the bonus will be. Rook also gains experience from killing enemies and exploring, but gaining levels is most efficient when helping the people of Thedas or taking time to deepen Rook's bond with the Veilguard. After enough experience points, Rook will level up and be awarded with a Skill Point to place in the Skill Tree.

Node selections are designed to harmonize into cohesive builds in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This ensures that Rook's strength is always growing as the playstyle is being refined. Still, if another path calls to the player instead, Skill Points can be refunded (individually or the entire skill tree) at any time, with no resource costs, and spent elsewhere. Each Class will also have access to three Specialization Areas, outlined in our Combat blog. Rook can gain powerful Abilities tuned to the theme of that Specialization after unlocking it. While the Specialization Areas are themed by Faction, they are not restricted to a Rook of that Faction. For example, a Grey Warden Rook can still take the Veil Ranger Specialization if they are a Rogue.

Item Progression

There will be a plethora of equipment to find or buy throughout Thedas, including weapons, armor, and accessories. Each item will have its own stats and properties. With respect to weapon and armor advancement, duplicate items empower them to increase stats and unlock additional properties. For more upgrades, Rook will find the Caretaker's Workshop in the Lighthouse, as seen in the screenshot, where equipment can be upgraded and enchanted to unlock additional effects for Rook and their Companions. Upgraded equipment will receive increased stats. There will be a list of basic enchantments to start with, but each time Rook upgrades the rank of the Caretaker's Workshop, more enchantments will become available. Each item or Ability can have a single enchantment applied to it, and each enchantment can only be used on a single item or Ability at a time.

Rook will be aligned with a Faction of the player's choosing from the beginning of the game. The chosen Faction will influence the initial appearance of Rook, particularly when dressed in casual wear. However, don't worry about getting locked into any specific style since any visible armor can be 'transmogrify-ed' to resemble another that has been collected, via the Wardrobe in the Lighthouse. There will also be appearance-only armors, such as the Blood Dragon Armor for pre-orders, and casual outfits. You can find these at some merchants and found by exploring over time. This gives the player the ability to tailor Rook's appearance independent of tantalizing stat boosts and upgrades.

Companions' Progression

Rook's Companions are equally important to success as the player endeavors to save Thedas. Members of the Veilguard each have their own Levels and each level gained grants them 2 Skill Points. Each companion will have quests to deepen Rook's bond with them, and this is one of the main ways for them to gain experience. Companions also can gain experience through unique conversations and decisions with them. These quests and bonds are not limited to romantic interests; platonic friendships are just as important and in focus in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Rook will be able to take two Companions on missions. Each Companion has their own set of gear to manage, which can be upgraded and enchanted at the Caretaker's Workshop, as well. Companions also have Primer and Detonator abilities that can combine with each other or Rook in combat. Each Primer has a matching Detonator. Using the correct combination, a Detonation will trigger – dealing increased damage across an area and increased stagger. For example, as seen in the video, Rook can use Toxic Dash to prime the target with the Sundered status, and Neve detonates it with her Icebreaker Ability.

