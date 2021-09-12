Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprints: Android 17 & Paragus

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed the cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box includes 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

Here, we have two antagonistic forces from Dragon Ball that ended up going dramatically different directions. Android 17 was introduced as one of the most cold-blooded villains in the franchise's history. It took Trunks traveling back in time (and, in reality, creating a splinter timeline) to prepare the Z-Fighters to take on the Androids. Instead of sticking with his villainous ways, though, Android 17 reformed and dedicated his life to protecting endangered creatures. He ended up "turning the tide," as the card says, during the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super.

Then, there's Paragus. He is depicted differently in the non-canon original Z- era Broly movies and the canon Dragon Ball Super: Broly film, but both show this Saiyan as vindictive and cruel. Perhaps he was made that way due to his circumstances, though it's hard to empathize with him in the new Broly film when he uses his son, who in this reimagining is a good-hearted Saiyan, as a weapon.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box is now available. Stay tuned for openings and product reviews of this collection.