Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Ubisoft | Tagged: invincible, Invincible: Guarding The Globe

Invincible: Guarding The Globe Receives New Update

As part of the leadup to the Season 3 premier on Amazon Prime, Invincible: Guarding The Globe has been given a massive update

Article Summary Ubisoft updates Invincible: Guarding the Globe for the Season 3 Amazon Prime premiere.

New levels, inspired by Season 3, add twists and a Global Defense Agency healing artifact.

Two new characters coming to the game as part of the latest update, enhancing player experience.

GDA Pass offers Hero, Artifact, and Progression options for more in-game rewards.

Ubisoft has released a brand new update this week for Invincible: Guarding the Globe, leading up to the Season 3 premiere of the animated series on Amazon Prime. The season will take cues from the season's content, adding new levels, a new artifact, several quality of life improvements to help players out, the addition of new leaderboards, and more. We have more details from the developers below as the content is now live.

February 2025 Update

The update draws inspiration from Invincible Season 3, starting with Cecil's Nightmares: new levels are inspired by the twists and turns of Season 3. Additionally, two new characters are set to make their way into Invincible: Guarding the Globe, to be revealed with their appearance in Season 3 of the show. The new artifact is the Medical Headband, a Global Defense Agency (GDA) device used to check vitals. Once equipped on your hero, it will trigger, healing all allies within the area of effect.

Invincible: Guarding the Globe also added the GDA Pass, offering players a new way to earn in-game rewards. Players can collect Pass Tokens by completing daily missions and GDA Ops, and participating in Alliances; those Tokens can then be used to advance in the GDA Pass and unlock rewards. There are three GDA passes available:

Hero Pass, offering a variety of heroes, including new releases

Artifact Pass, offering crafting parts to make new artifacts or upgrade existing ones

Progression Pass, offering a range of in-game rewards including XP and gems

Invincible: Guarding the Globe

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows 19-year-old Mark Grayson as he inherits his father's superpowers and sets out to become Earth's greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. In this new season, Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!