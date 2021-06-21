Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Assault Of The Saiyans Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Assault of the Saiyans.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Assault of the Saiyans is the seventh main set and is designated the code BT07. It includes cards numbered up to BT07-136. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Son Gohan // Son Gohan & Son Goten, Brotherly Bonds Common BT7-001
- Broly // Broly, Recurring Nightmare Uncommon BT7-002
- Raditz, the Oppressor Uncommon BT7-003
- Son Goku, Heavenly Salvation Common BT7-004
- Machspeed Kaio-Ken Son Goku Rare BT7-005
- Dependable Brother Son Gohan Super Rare BT7-006
- Dependable Brother Son Gohan (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-006
- Dependable Brother Son Gohan (SPR) Special Rare BT7-006
- Helping Hand Son Gohan Common BT7-007
- Wilderness Training Son Gohan Common BT7-008
- Exalted Trio Son Goten Common BT7-009
- Last Resort Vegeta Rare BT7-010
- Exalted Trio Trunks Common BT7-011
- Father Figure Piccolo Common BT7-012
- Krillin, Unforeseen Savior Common BT7-013
- Exalted Trio Videl Common BT7-014
- Coco, Village Princess Common BT7-015
- Coco's Grandpa, Village Oldster Common BT7-016
- Elder, Village Guardian Common BT7-017
- Natade Village Monster Common BT7-018
- Shaman, Ritual Master Common BT7-019
- Broly, Counter Reversal Super Rare BT7-020
- Familial Bonds Common BT7-021
- Dormant Legend Uncommon BT7-022
- Denial of Hope Uncommon BT7-023
- The Final Guardian Rare BT7-024
- Son Goku & Vegeta // SSB Vegito, Energy Eruption Common BT7-025
- Goku Black & Zamasu // Fused Zamasu, Supreme Strike Uncommon BT7-026
- SSB Son Goku, the Sweeper Uncommon BT7-027
- Saiyan Bloodline Son Goku Uncommon BT7-028
- Undying Spirit Son Gohan Rare BT7-029
- SS2 Trunks, Memories of the Past Super Rare BT7-030
- SS2 Trunks, Memories of the Past (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-030
- SS2 Trunks, Memories of the Past (SPR) Special Rare BT7-030
- Trunks, Fighting the Darkness Common BT7-031
- Trunks, the Sweeper Common BT7-032
- Bulma, Saying Farewell Common BT7-033
- Mai, Filled with Energy Common BT7-034
- Whis, the Regulator Common BT7-035
- Gowasu, Zamasu's Master Common BT7-036
- Almighty Do-Over Zen-Oh Uncommon BT7-037
- Vados Common BT7-038
- Kale, Sister of Annihilation Common BT7-039
- Kale, the Awakened Sister Super Rare BT7-040
- Kale, Timid Sister Common BT7-041
- Goku Black, the Replicator Uncommon BT7-042
- SS Rose Goku Black, Inviting the Darkness Rare BT7-043
- Goku Black, Evil's Accomplice Common BT7-044
- Betrayal of the Master Common BT7-045
- Mass Replication Uncommon BT7-046
- You're Wide Open! Uncommon BT7-047
- All Too Easy… Rare BT7-048
- Raditz // Raditz, Brotherly Hate Uncommon BT7-049
- Son Goku // Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Training Complete Common BT7-050
- Raditz, Saiyan-In-Arms Super Rare BT7-051
- Raditz, Saiyan-In-Arms (SPR) Special Rare BT7-051
- Raditz, Saiyan Assailant Rare BT7-052
- Unlikely Duo Son Goku Uncommon BT7-053
- Son Gohan, Hope of the People Common BT7-054
- Son Gohan, Momentary Awakening Uncommon BT7-055
- Son Goten, Out Adventuring Common BT7-056
- Great Ape Vegeta, Energy Manipulation Common BT7-057
- Vegeta the Cruel Rare BT7-058
- Trunks, Out Adventuring Common BT7-059
- Piccolo, Special Beam Cannon Unleashed Super Rare BT7-060
- Krillin Common BT7-061
- Kamehameha Blast Yamcha Common BT7-062
- Sorrowful Strike Tien Shinhan Common BT7-063
- Chiaotzu, Desperate Measures Common BT7-064
- Yajirobe, Lying in Wait Common BT7-065
- Urgent Aid Kami Uncommon BT7-066
- Nappa, the Cultivator Common BT7-067
- Saibaimen, Endless Explosions Common BT7-068
- SS Broly, Legend Unleashed Uncommon BT7-069
- Double Sunday Common BT7-070
- Power Ball Common BT7-071
- Hidden Power of the Saiyans Uncommon BT7-072
- For the Greater Good Rare BT7-073
- Hit // Time-Skip Hit Common BT7-074
- Caulifla & Kale // Kefla, Soul Overflowing Uncommon BT7-075
- Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Common BT7-076
- Saiyan Bloodline Vegeta Rare BT7-077
- Champa the Trickster Rare BT7-078
- Hit, Pride of Universe 6 Super Rare BT7-079
- Hit, Pride of Universe 6 (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-079
- Hit, Pride of Universe 6 (SPR) Special Rare BT7-079
- Hit, Afterimage Master Common BT7-080
- Cabba, Undisguised Rage Uncommon BT7-081
- Cabba, Brimming with Spirit Common BT7-082
- Caulifla, the Awakened Sister Super Rare BT7-083
- Caulifla, the Resilient Sister Common BT7-084
- Caulifla, the Bold Sister Uncommon BT7-085
- Ironclad Defense Frost Common BT7-086
- Frost, the Path to Full Power Common BT7-087
- Botamo, Defender of Universe 6 Common BT7-088
- Magetta, Defender of Universe 6 Common BT7-089
- Namekian Partner Saonel Common BT7-090
- Namekian Partner Pirina Common BT7-091
- Zamasu, Inviting Despair Uncommon BT7-092
- Hidden Ambition Zamasu Common BT7-093
- Zamasu, the Mastermind Common BT7-094
- Weak Spot Protection Common BT7-095
- Zero Mortals Plan Uncommon BT7-096
- Kefla's Fury Uncommon BT7-097
- Restrain Rare BT7-098
- Son Goku, Dimensional Defender Uncommon BT7-099
- Son Goku, Making an Entrance Uncommon BT7-100
- Vegeta, Making an Entrance Uncommon BT7-101
- Super Saiyan Trunks Common BT7-102
- Trunks, Time Regulator Common BT7-103
- Supreme Kai of Time, Time Regulator Rare BT7-104
- Demigra, the Sorcerer Uncommon BT7-105
- Towa, Dimension Leaper Rare BT7-106
- Assembling the Squad Common BT7-107
- Time Transmission G Common BT7-108
- Tokitoki City Common BT7-109
- An Unexpected Turn Uncommon BT7-110
- Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Defender of Earth Super Rare BT7-111
- Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Defender of Earth (SPR) Special Rare BT7-111
- Son Goku & Piccolo, Budding Friendship Rare BT7-112
- Son Gohan & Son Goten, Familial Bonds Super Rare BT7-113
- Son Gohan & Son Goten, Familial Bonds (SPR) Special Rare BT7-113
- Vegeta, Saiyan Elite Super Rare BT7-114
- Broly, Tragedy Foretold Super Rare BT7-115
- Broly, Tragedy Foretold (SPR) Special Rare BT7-115
- Broly, Rapid Barrage Uncommon BT7-116
- Broly, Demonic Origins Rare BT7-117
- Meteoric Energy SSB Vegito Super Rare BT7-118
- Meteoric Energy SSB Vegito (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-118
- Meteoric Energy SSB Vegito (SPR) Special Rare BT7-118
- Champa and Vados, Gracious Aid Super Rare BT7-119
- Beerus, Fickle God Rare BT7-120
- Meteoric Energy Kefla Super Rare BT7-121
- Meteoric Energy Kefla (SPR) Special Rare BT7-121
- Kefla, the Peak of Perfection Uncommon BT7-122
- Fused Zamasu, Divine Providence Super Rare BT7-123
- Fused Zamasu, Divine Providence (SPR) Special Rare BT7-123
- Fused Zamasu, the Cunning Rare BT7-124
- SS3 Nappa, Saiyan Might Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-125
- SS3 Trunks, Saiyan Harmonizer Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-126
- SS3 Broly, Saiyan Berserker Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-127
- SS2 Kefla, Saiyan Synthesis Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-128
- Son Goku, Saiyan Transcendence Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-129
- SS3 Scramble – Raditz, Vegeta & Broly Secret Rare BT7-130
- Power of Potara – Vegito, Kefla & Zamasu Secret Rare BT7-131