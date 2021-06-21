Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Assault Of The Saiyans Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Assault of the Saiyans.

Assault of the Saiyans logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Assault of the Saiyans logo. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Assault of the Saiyans is the seventh main set and is designated the code BT07. It includes cards numbered up to BT07-136. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Son Gohan // Son Gohan & Son Goten, Brotherly Bonds Common BT7-001
  • Broly // Broly, Recurring Nightmare Uncommon BT7-002
  • Raditz, the Oppressor Uncommon BT7-003
  • Son Goku, Heavenly Salvation Common BT7-004
  • Machspeed Kaio-Ken Son Goku Rare BT7-005
  • Dependable Brother Son Gohan Super Rare BT7-006
  • Dependable Brother Son Gohan (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-006
  • Dependable Brother Son Gohan (SPR) Special Rare BT7-006
  • Helping Hand Son Gohan Common BT7-007
  • Wilderness Training Son Gohan Common BT7-008
  • Exalted Trio Son Goten Common BT7-009
  • Last Resort Vegeta Rare BT7-010
  • Exalted Trio Trunks Common BT7-011
  • Father Figure Piccolo Common BT7-012
  • Krillin, Unforeseen Savior Common BT7-013
  • Exalted Trio Videl Common BT7-014
  • Coco, Village Princess Common BT7-015
  • Coco's Grandpa, Village Oldster Common BT7-016
  • Elder, Village Guardian Common BT7-017
  • Natade Village Monster Common BT7-018
  • Shaman, Ritual Master Common BT7-019
  • Broly, Counter Reversal Super Rare BT7-020
  • Familial Bonds Common BT7-021
  • Dormant Legend Uncommon BT7-022
  • Denial of Hope Uncommon BT7-023
  • The Final Guardian Rare BT7-024
  • Son Goku & Vegeta // SSB Vegito, Energy Eruption Common BT7-025
  • Goku Black & Zamasu // Fused Zamasu, Supreme Strike Uncommon BT7-026
  • SSB Son Goku, the Sweeper Uncommon BT7-027
  • Saiyan Bloodline Son Goku Uncommon BT7-028
  • Undying Spirit Son Gohan Rare BT7-029
  • SS2 Trunks, Memories of the Past Super Rare BT7-030
  • SS2 Trunks, Memories of the Past (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-030
  • SS2 Trunks, Memories of the Past (SPR) Special Rare BT7-030
  • Trunks, Fighting the Darkness Common BT7-031
  • Trunks, the Sweeper Common BT7-032
  • Bulma, Saying Farewell Common BT7-033
  • Mai, Filled with Energy Common BT7-034
  • Whis, the Regulator Common BT7-035
  • Gowasu, Zamasu's Master Common BT7-036
  • Almighty Do-Over Zen-Oh Uncommon BT7-037
  • Vados Common BT7-038
  • Kale, Sister of Annihilation Common BT7-039
  • Kale, the Awakened Sister Super Rare BT7-040
  • Kale, Timid Sister Common BT7-041
  • Goku Black, the Replicator Uncommon BT7-042
  • SS Rose Goku Black, Inviting the Darkness Rare BT7-043
  • Goku Black, Evil's Accomplice Common BT7-044
  • Betrayal of the Master Common BT7-045
  • Mass Replication Uncommon BT7-046
  • You're Wide Open! Uncommon BT7-047
  • All Too Easy… Rare BT7-048
  • Raditz // Raditz, Brotherly Hate Uncommon BT7-049
  • Son Goku // Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Training Complete Common BT7-050
  • Raditz, Saiyan-In-Arms Super Rare BT7-051
  • Raditz, Saiyan-In-Arms (SPR) Special Rare BT7-051
  • Raditz, Saiyan Assailant Rare BT7-052
  • Unlikely Duo Son Goku Uncommon BT7-053
  • Son Gohan, Hope of the People Common BT7-054
  • Son Gohan, Momentary Awakening Uncommon BT7-055
  • Son Goten, Out Adventuring Common BT7-056
  • Great Ape Vegeta, Energy Manipulation Common BT7-057
  • Vegeta the Cruel Rare BT7-058
  • Trunks, Out Adventuring Common BT7-059
  • Piccolo, Special Beam Cannon Unleashed Super Rare BT7-060
  • Krillin Common BT7-061
  • Kamehameha Blast Yamcha Common BT7-062
  • Sorrowful Strike Tien Shinhan Common BT7-063
  • Chiaotzu, Desperate Measures Common BT7-064
  • Yajirobe, Lying in Wait Common BT7-065
  • Urgent Aid Kami Uncommon BT7-066
  • Nappa, the Cultivator Common BT7-067
  • Saibaimen, Endless Explosions Common BT7-068
  • SS Broly, Legend Unleashed Uncommon BT7-069
  • Double Sunday Common BT7-070
  • Power Ball Common BT7-071
  • Hidden Power of the Saiyans Uncommon BT7-072
  • For the Greater Good Rare BT7-073
  • Hit // Time-Skip Hit Common BT7-074
  • Caulifla & Kale // Kefla, Soul Overflowing Uncommon BT7-075
  • Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Common BT7-076
  • Saiyan Bloodline Vegeta Rare BT7-077
  • Champa the Trickster Rare BT7-078
  • Hit, Pride of Universe 6 Super Rare BT7-079
  • Hit, Pride of Universe 6 (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-079
  • Hit, Pride of Universe 6 (SPR) Special Rare BT7-079
  • Hit, Afterimage Master Common BT7-080
  • Cabba, Undisguised Rage Uncommon BT7-081
  • Cabba, Brimming with Spirit Common BT7-082
  • Caulifla, the Awakened Sister Super Rare BT7-083
  • Caulifla, the Resilient Sister Common BT7-084
  • Caulifla, the Bold Sister Uncommon BT7-085
  • Ironclad Defense Frost Common BT7-086
  • Frost, the Path to Full Power Common BT7-087
  • Botamo, Defender of Universe 6 Common BT7-088
  • Magetta, Defender of Universe 6 Common BT7-089
  • Namekian Partner Saonel Common BT7-090
  • Namekian Partner Pirina Common BT7-091
  • Zamasu, Inviting Despair Uncommon BT7-092
  • Hidden Ambition Zamasu Common BT7-093
  • Zamasu, the Mastermind Common BT7-094
  • Weak Spot Protection Common BT7-095
  • Zero Mortals Plan Uncommon BT7-096
  • Kefla's Fury Uncommon BT7-097
  • Restrain Rare BT7-098
  • Son Goku, Dimensional Defender Uncommon BT7-099
  • Son Goku, Making an Entrance Uncommon BT7-100
  • Vegeta, Making an Entrance Uncommon BT7-101
  • Super Saiyan Trunks Common BT7-102
  • Trunks, Time Regulator Common BT7-103
  • Supreme Kai of Time, Time Regulator Rare BT7-104
  • Demigra, the Sorcerer Uncommon BT7-105
  • Towa, Dimension Leaper Rare BT7-106
  • Assembling the Squad Common BT7-107
  • Time Transmission G Common BT7-108
  • Tokitoki City Common BT7-109
  • An Unexpected Turn Uncommon BT7-110
  • Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Defender of Earth Super Rare BT7-111
  • Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Defender of Earth (SPR) Special Rare BT7-111
  • Son Goku & Piccolo, Budding Friendship Rare BT7-112
  • Son Gohan & Son Goten, Familial Bonds Super Rare BT7-113
  • Son Gohan & Son Goten, Familial Bonds (SPR) Special Rare BT7-113
  • Vegeta, Saiyan Elite Super Rare BT7-114
  • Broly, Tragedy Foretold Super Rare BT7-115
  • Broly, Tragedy Foretold (SPR) Special Rare BT7-115
  • Broly, Rapid Barrage Uncommon BT7-116
  • Broly, Demonic Origins Rare BT7-117
  • Meteoric Energy SSB Vegito Super Rare BT7-118
  • Meteoric Energy SSB Vegito (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-118
  • Meteoric Energy SSB Vegito (SPR) Special Rare BT7-118
  • Champa and Vados, Gracious Aid Super Rare BT7-119
  • Beerus, Fickle God Rare BT7-120
  • Meteoric Energy Kefla Super Rare BT7-121
  • Meteoric Energy Kefla (SPR) Special Rare BT7-121
  • Kefla, the Peak of Perfection Uncommon BT7-122
  • Fused Zamasu, Divine Providence Super Rare BT7-123
  • Fused Zamasu, Divine Providence (SPR) Special Rare BT7-123
  • Fused Zamasu, the Cunning Rare BT7-124
  • SS3 Nappa, Saiyan Might Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-125
  • SS3 Trunks, Saiyan Harmonizer Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-126
  • SS3 Broly, Saiyan Berserker Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-127
  • SS2 Kefla, Saiyan Synthesis Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-128
  • Son Goku, Saiyan Transcendence Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-129
  • SS3 Scramble – Raditz, Vegeta & Broly Secret Rare BT7-130
  • Power of Potara – Vegito, Kefla & Zamasu Secret Rare BT7-131

