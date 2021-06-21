Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Assault Of The Saiyans Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Assault of the Saiyans.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Assault of the Saiyans is the seventh main set and is designated the code BT07. It includes cards numbered up to BT07-136. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Son Gohan // Son Gohan & Son Goten, Brotherly Bonds Common BT7-001

Broly // Broly, Recurring Nightmare Uncommon BT7-002

Raditz, the Oppressor Uncommon BT7-003

Son Goku, Heavenly Salvation Common BT7-004

Machspeed Kaio-Ken Son Goku Rare BT7-005

Dependable Brother Son Gohan Super Rare BT7-006

Dependable Brother Son Gohan (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-006

Dependable Brother Son Gohan (SPR) Special Rare BT7-006



Helping Hand Son Gohan Common BT7-007

Wilderness Training Son Gohan Common BT7-008

Exalted Trio Son Goten Common BT7-009

Last Resort Vegeta Rare BT7-010

Exalted Trio Trunks Common BT7-011

Father Figure Piccolo Common BT7-012

Krillin, Unforeseen Savior Common BT7-013

Exalted Trio Videl Common BT7-014

Coco, Village Princess Common BT7-015

Coco's Grandpa, Village Oldster Common BT7-016

Elder, Village Guardian Common BT7-017

Natade Village Monster Common BT7-018

Shaman, Ritual Master Common BT7-019

Broly, Counter Reversal Super Rare BT7-020

Familial Bonds Common BT7-021

Dormant Legend Uncommon BT7-022

Denial of Hope Uncommon BT7-023

The Final Guardian Rare BT7-024

Son Goku & Vegeta // SSB Vegito, Energy Eruption Common BT7-025

Goku Black & Zamasu // Fused Zamasu, Supreme Strike Uncommon BT7-026

SSB Son Goku, the Sweeper Uncommon BT7-027

Saiyan Bloodline Son Goku Uncommon BT7-028

Undying Spirit Son Gohan Rare BT7-029

SS2 Trunks, Memories of the Past Super Rare BT7-030

SS2 Trunks, Memories of the Past (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-030

SS2 Trunks, Memories of the Past (SPR) Special Rare BT7-030

Trunks, Fighting the Darkness Common BT7-031

Trunks, the Sweeper Common BT7-032

Bulma, Saying Farewell Common BT7-033

Mai, Filled with Energy Common BT7-034

Whis, the Regulator Common BT7-035

Gowasu, Zamasu's Master Common BT7-036

Almighty Do-Over Zen-Oh Uncommon BT7-037

Vados Common BT7-038

Kale, Sister of Annihilation Common BT7-039

Kale, the Awakened Sister Super Rare BT7-040

Kale, Timid Sister Common BT7-041

Goku Black, the Replicator Uncommon BT7-042

SS Rose Goku Black, Inviting the Darkness Rare BT7-043

Goku Black, Evil's Accomplice Common BT7-044

Betrayal of the Master Common BT7-045

Mass Replication Uncommon BT7-046

You're Wide Open! Uncommon BT7-047

All Too Easy… Rare BT7-048

Raditz // Raditz, Brotherly Hate Uncommon BT7-049

Son Goku // Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Training Complete Common BT7-050

Raditz, Saiyan-In-Arms Super Rare BT7-051

Raditz, Saiyan-In-Arms (SPR) Special Rare BT7-051

Raditz, Saiyan Assailant Rare BT7-052

Unlikely Duo Son Goku Uncommon BT7-053

Son Gohan, Hope of the People Common BT7-054

Son Gohan, Momentary Awakening Uncommon BT7-055

Son Goten, Out Adventuring Common BT7-056

Great Ape Vegeta, Energy Manipulation Common BT7-057

Vegeta the Cruel Rare BT7-058

Trunks, Out Adventuring Common BT7-059

Piccolo, Special Beam Cannon Unleashed Super Rare BT7-060

Krillin Common BT7-061

Kamehameha Blast Yamcha Common BT7-062

Sorrowful Strike Tien Shinhan Common BT7-063

Chiaotzu, Desperate Measures Common BT7-064

Yajirobe, Lying in Wait Common BT7-065

Urgent Aid Kami Uncommon BT7-066

Nappa, the Cultivator Common BT7-067

Saibaimen, Endless Explosions Common BT7-068

SS Broly, Legend Unleashed Uncommon BT7-069

Double Sunday Common BT7-070

Power Ball Common BT7-071

Hidden Power of the Saiyans Uncommon BT7-072

For the Greater Good Rare BT7-073

Hit // Time-Skip Hit Common BT7-074

Caulifla & Kale // Kefla, Soul Overflowing Uncommon BT7-075

Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Common BT7-076

Saiyan Bloodline Vegeta Rare BT7-077

Champa the Trickster Rare BT7-078

Hit, Pride of Universe 6 Super Rare BT7-079

Hit, Pride of Universe 6 (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-079

Hit, Pride of Universe 6 (SPR) Special Rare BT7-079

Hit, Afterimage Master Common BT7-080

Cabba, Undisguised Rage Uncommon BT7-081

Cabba, Brimming with Spirit Common BT7-082

Caulifla, the Awakened Sister Super Rare BT7-083

Caulifla, the Resilient Sister Common BT7-084

Caulifla, the Bold Sister Uncommon BT7-085

Ironclad Defense Frost Common BT7-086

Frost, the Path to Full Power Common BT7-087

Botamo, Defender of Universe 6 Common BT7-088

Magetta, Defender of Universe 6 Common BT7-089

Namekian Partner Saonel Common BT7-090

Namekian Partner Pirina Common BT7-091

Zamasu, Inviting Despair Uncommon BT7-092

Hidden Ambition Zamasu Common BT7-093

Zamasu, the Mastermind Common BT7-094

Weak Spot Protection Common BT7-095

Zero Mortals Plan Uncommon BT7-096

Kefla's Fury Uncommon BT7-097

Restrain Rare BT7-098

Son Goku, Dimensional Defender Uncommon BT7-099

Son Goku, Making an Entrance Uncommon BT7-100

Vegeta, Making an Entrance Uncommon BT7-101

Super Saiyan Trunks Common BT7-102

Trunks, Time Regulator Common BT7-103

Supreme Kai of Time, Time Regulator Rare BT7-104

Demigra, the Sorcerer Uncommon BT7-105

Towa, Dimension Leaper Rare BT7-106

Assembling the Squad Common BT7-107

Time Transmission G Common BT7-108

Tokitoki City Common BT7-109

An Unexpected Turn Uncommon BT7-110

Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Defender of Earth Super Rare BT7-111

Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Defender of Earth (SPR) Special Rare BT7-111

Son Goku & Piccolo, Budding Friendship Rare BT7-112

Son Gohan & Son Goten, Familial Bonds Super Rare BT7-113

Son Gohan & Son Goten, Familial Bonds (SPR) Special Rare BT7-113

Vegeta, Saiyan Elite Super Rare BT7-114

Broly, Tragedy Foretold Super Rare BT7-115

Broly, Tragedy Foretold (SPR) Special Rare BT7-115

Broly, Rapid Barrage Uncommon BT7-116

Broly, Demonic Origins Rare BT7-117

Meteoric Energy SSB Vegito Super Rare BT7-118

Meteoric Energy SSB Vegito (SPR Signature) Special Rare Signature BT7-118

Meteoric Energy SSB Vegito (SPR) Special Rare BT7-118

Champa and Vados, Gracious Aid Super Rare BT7-119

Beerus, Fickle God Rare BT7-120

Meteoric Energy Kefla Super Rare BT7-121

Meteoric Energy Kefla (SPR) Special Rare BT7-121

Kefla, the Peak of Perfection Uncommon BT7-122

Fused Zamasu, Divine Providence Super Rare BT7-123

Fused Zamasu, Divine Providence (SPR) Special Rare BT7-123

Fused Zamasu, the Cunning Rare BT7-124

SS3 Nappa, Saiyan Might Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-125

SS3 Trunks, Saiyan Harmonizer Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-126

SS3 Broly, Saiyan Berserker Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-127

SS2 Kefla, Saiyan Synthesis Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-128

Son Goku, Saiyan Transcendence Infinite Saiyan Rare BT7-129

SS3 Scramble – Raditz, Vegeta & Broly Secret Rare BT7-130

Power of Potara – Vegito, Kefla & Zamasu Secret Rare BT7-131