Dragon Ball Super Card Game Hopes For 2023: Collector's Wishes

2022 was a transformative year for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We saw the release of the two final sets of the Unison Warrior Series block with Realm of the Gods and Ultimate Squad followed by the first two sets of the Zenkai Series block with Dawn of the Z-Legends and Fighter's Ambition. We saw hobby-shifting Secret Rares, the introduction of the controversial God Rares, a special Anniversary Set, new decks, and so much more. Now, in honor of 2022 wrapping up and 2023 kicking off, let's look forward at what's to come next year.

There is currently talk of not only the main Dragon Ball Super anime returning but also a special second series, about which we have no details. My greatest hope is that we will get more official anime and that the Dragon Ball Super Card Game will usher the new sagas in with cards featuring the new characters, forms, and content inspired by these storylines.

I hope we see more Campaign Rares like we saw with the Son Gohan Rares in Zenkai Series – Fighter's Ambition. Those cards create a dynamic experience when opening booster boxes of DBSCG, adding to the overall total of what can be pulled and, honestly, the amount of fun that can be had.

Finally, one thing that isn't fun about this hobby for collectors are God Rares. God Rares were introduced in Realm of the Gods as cards so difficult to find that, according to the developers, it will feel like a "miracle" if you pulled it. Those studying the pull rates of these cards believe that the rate could be one in every three cases. That means one in every 36 booster boxes and that's just the best-case scenario. This leads to inflated prices on the secondary market, an unfortunate situation that has prevented completionist collectors from engaging with a hobby that was previously accessible. There are currently two God Rares in the hobby with already one more set for next year. I hope that's the last one.

