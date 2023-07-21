Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals The Next Set: Critical Blow

Dragon Ball Super Card Game names the next expansion as Critical Blow and debuts new promo cards featuring the evil Cell Max.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at some of those promo cards released in support of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Bandai posted the following to the DBSCG Facebook page:

The pre-release event winner will receive a gold stamped leader and Z-Extra card! P-519 SS3 Gotenks, Flying Fist will be the card that's featured in the Premium Pack Set 13.

The Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks card, which depicts the Xeno version of the character, is pictured above. Next to it is a rare instance of a horizontal card in DBSCG. This features Cell Max, the horrific and underdeveloped beast which served as the ultimate villain for last summer's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. We have gotten some Super Hero-focused cards, but I'm glad we are starting to see more of these new characters and forms outside of Secret Rares, which are obviously quite difficult to obtain due to pull rates.

