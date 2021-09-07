Dragon Ball Super Announces Collector's Selection 2 Pre-Order

Bandai has announced pre-orders for one of the most hotly anticipated Dragon Ball Super Card Game products. While most DBSCG products are sold in hobby shops, big box retailers, and various online retailers, this specific release is exclusive to the Premium Bandai online store. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is here, and here's how to get it.

Bandai announced the pre-orders for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection Vol. 2 on their official Facebook page:

Collector's Selection Vol. 2 is now available for pre-order on Premium Bandai USA! *For fans outside of the US, this product will be made available for sale through local game stores* https://p-bandai.com/us/item/N2602590001001 We had a great response to Vol. 1 and are excited to bring you Vol.2, which once again includes 10 cards voted on by you, the players, in our Unison Warrior Series First Anniversary poll in June 2021. The final 8 cards were selected by our design team. Pre-Orders close on October 25 at 10:00 AM, and this product is manufactured based on the number of pre-orders. This is a limited, single-print item and new orders will not be taken after October 25. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of DBSCG history!

History indeed. The first Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has become, in the time following its short pre-order window and release, one of the most desired items in the hobby. It has become difficult to obtain at a reasonable price as it was printed to order, so the only people who have it to sell are those who pre-ordered. Outside of its limited availability, both Collector's Selection 1 and 2 are unique in their style of artwork which emphasizes iconic moments, unique foil and texture, and memorable characters from the franchise, all for display in a premium folder.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as we continue to preview cards from this upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game release.