Dragon Ball Super Card Game To Delay Realm Of The Gods Set

2021 has seen massive delays from Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game and it seems as if they will continue into 2022. The first main expansion of the year, titled Realm of the Gods, was originally set for the first week of March 2022 with Bandai now announcing a minor delay. This is quite a small delay compared to other products, which we will get into below. Let's take a look.

Here's what Bandai had to say regarding this upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game delay:

Currently, there are many logistical difficulties being experienced by global freight networks which continue to have an impact on our product release schedule. Due to a shipping delay, we regret to inform you that we must postpone the worldwide release of this product by one week as follows: Unison Warrior Series -BOOST- Set 07 -Realm of the Gods- [DBS-B16] Worldwide Pre-Release: March 4, 2022 Worldwide Release: March 11, 2022 […] We sincerely apologize to our players and stores regarding the delay, and are working to get this product to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding. Dragon Ball Super Card Game Team

While this delay is more than understandable, there are other sets that remain impacted by delays.

Mythic Booster: This set was originally meant to release in November or December 2022. We received one product from the set (the Gift Collection) but booster boxes were delayed until January 14th, 2022 for the United States and February 25th, 2022 for a worldwide release.

Rise of the Unison Warrior and Vermillion Bloodline reprints. These sets were meant to be reprinted in early Fall 2022. There has yet to be an update on when they will actually arrive in stores.

