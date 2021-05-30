Dragon Ball Super Card Game To Massively Reprint Original Sets

Demand for Dragon Ball Super Card Game has increased dramatically in recent months. As a result, Bandai has committed to not only reprint two recent sets which are currently sold out, but also years' worth of previous sets in a brand-new kind of product for Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

On their official Facebook page, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game announced the reprint of the first two sets in their current Unison Warrior series, including Rise of the Unison Warrior (coded BT10 on cards) and the incredibly popular Vermillion Bloodline (BT11). They wrote:

Due to unprecedented demand from players, collectors, stores, and distributors, we have decided to add a "RE" text signifying "Reprint" at the bottom left of these cards. Additionally, boxes, packs, and cases will contain the "2nd edition" text as previously announced. In order to accommodate the above change, we must delay the release date of these reprints to October, 2021.

The addition of "RE" to the cards will help the original printing retain its value, which is… quite high at the moment. What surprised many collectors was that the first nine main sets of Dragon Ball Super, encompassing all of the sets before the Unison Warrior series, will also be reprinted in a new sort of booster box with some alternate art.

We're also excited to announce a new product, tentatively known as the "Archive Booster," which will feature desirable reprints in original and new alternate arts. Cards in this product are selected from original sets 1 to 9, as well as all PR cards, all Draft Box cards, and more. However, no cards from UW1 [Rise of the Unison Warrior] through UW4 [Supreme Rivalry] booster packs will be reprinted in this product, and all cards will feature the aforementioned "RE" reprint text.

It is unknown at the moment if these will reprint the first nine sets of Dragon Ball Super in their entirety or not.