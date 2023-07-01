Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Eggy Party, Mobile

Eggy Party Launches Delicious Candy Sweethearts Event

Eggy Party has a new event you can take part in as NetEase Games have thrown candy all about the place for the next few weeks.

NetEase Games has a new event for you to play in Eggy Party, as the team launched the new Candy Sweethearts event to run over the next several weeks. This is basically their way of having a bunch of reasons to put candy-related content into the game, as you'll see many of the same challenges you're used to with a bit of a twist and some new decorations. We have the full details for you below along with a couple of trailers showing off what you can participate in.

"The Candy Sweethearts event will run from June 30th to August 3rd. This seasonal event brings 10 new maps to Eggy Party, including Jellybean Jamboree, Sweet Egg-scape, The Mixing Bowl, Chocolate Fountain, and more. Alongside these new maps are the Candy Sweethearts Activity Tasks, where players can complete special events to unlock Gummies and trade them for Star Candy, which can be spent on outfits and accessories in the Season Store. There will also be lots of unique items that can be purchased during the Candy Sweethearts event. The new season comes with its own Party Pass, which contains gear available to those who complete the Activity Tasks, including the Cute Dove Outfit and accessories. If you purchase the pass and finish the tasks, you can obtain cool and cute gear, like the Chichi, Long-Bill, and Chirpy outfits, as well as earn extra Shiny Coins and Egg Coins!"

"The Party Pass isn't the only way to earn swag & loot in Eggy Party, as there is also the Candy Sweethearts Season Mystery Box with their own colorful and eye-catching new outfits, such as the Rainbow Witch, Wish Fairy, Gummy Bear Prince, and more. Additionally, the Candy Sweethearts event will have its own special Season Ranking Rewards. If you complete Egg Rank Tasks and increase your ranking, you can unlock exclusive gear, such as the Chocolate Store Clerk Outfit, Candy Cane accessory, and the Marshmallow Avatar Frame."

