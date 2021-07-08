Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals SS4 Bardock Super Rare In Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon with a selection of Trunks, Tapion, Hirudegarn, Gohan, Videl, and Gotenks cards, so now let's continue with a selection of Saiyans.

Most of the Cross Spirits cards we've seen before have shown the characters as seen in Wrath of the Dragon. Now, we get a bit of Xeno action with a version of Goku's father that goes far outside of what the anime has shown. Here, we see Bardock in the Dragon Ball GT original form that was once accepted as canon (at least by a portion of the fanbase) before Dragon Ball Super came in for a more official continuation. That's right, we're talking Super Saiyan 4.

Bardock appears in this form on a Super Rare card, and this seems like the kind of card that will also get a Special Rare equivalent. Next to it on either side, check out the Son Goku and Vegeta cards. The first thing I thought of when seeing these is how amazing energy blasts and auras look on parallel foils. In the latest set, Supreme Rivalry, both the common/uncommon Super Saiyan Trunks and SSB Vegeta cards were almost as exciting to pull as parallel foils as were the Super Rares of the set. I can't wait to see these two new cards shine.

Stay tuned for more Dragon Ball Super reveals, including a Gogeta card, coming tomorrow.