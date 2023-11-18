Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Critical Blow In November 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series checks in with the Gogeta-themed Critical Blow in November 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in September 2023, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenaki Series – Critical Blow with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn GDR GOD RARE BT22-140: $857.84 SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn SCR BT22-140: $106.30 Bursting Rage SCR BT22-138: $76.40 Great Ape Cumber, Golden Wickedness SCR BT22-139: $49.62 Cell Max, Return of Despair SPR BT22-132: $7.24 Son Gohan, Beast Roar SPR BT22-009: $6.76 SS Son Gohan & SS Son Goten, Emotions Delivered SPR BT22-066: $6.71 SS Gogeta, Sparking to Utmost Limit SPR BT22-137: $6.64 SS3 Son Goku, Premonitions of a Fierce Battle SPR BT22-135: $6.20 Gamma 1 & Gamme 2, Heroes' Mission SPR BT22-021: $4.56

SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn GDR GOD RARE was previously not showing any value, as there had been few listings and zero sales. It sold five times in November from $840 – $900 and once again this week in the same price range. This seems to be the end of the $2,000-value God Rares. Looking at the three SCRs, Bursting Rage SCR is inching up while the others slightly dropped.

