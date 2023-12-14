Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn of the Z-Legends in Dec. 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series observes the Bardock God Rare from Dawn of the Z-Legends in December 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in September 2022, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $546.66 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $102.21 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $69.67 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $33.18 SS4 Gogeta, Indomitable Might SPR BT18-006: $14.23 SS4 Gogeta, Indomitable Might SR BT18-006: $9.15 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $6.91 Omega Shenron, Unfeeling Retribution SPR BT18-020: $5.06 Son Goku, Fated Rival SPR BT18-069: $4.28 Frieza, Resurrected Ambition BT18-063: $3.89

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR has not moved even a cent in market value since we checked in last month, but its lowest listing is still above that market value. The lowest current listing is for $685.97, which will slightly drive up the market value if it sells. This makes Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR the cheapest God Rare.

