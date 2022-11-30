Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z-Legends in Nov. 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in November 2022, are doing in now during the release month.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $2,349.99 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $176.08 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $155.90 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $67.11 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $17.16 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $12.38 SS4 Gogeta, Indomitable Might SPR BT18-143: $8.46 SS Son Goku, Another World Blitz SPR BT18-037: $8.27 Son Goku, Fated Rival SPR BT18-069: $8.09 SS4 Gogeta, Triumphant Together SPR BT18-019: $6.87

The Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE hasn't fallen a single cent in value since our October 2022 market watch… because it hasn't been sold on the secondary market even once since then. This card, just like the SSB Vegeta GOD RARE, is so difficult to track due to its horrific rarity. This card type is a bane on collectors everywhere and is the main reason I am pulling back from this hobby personally.

SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR has fallen $80, which is quite a bit for a first-month drop. I remain surprised that this card is priced over the SSB Son Goku SCR and could definitely see it falling below that card in time.