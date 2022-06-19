Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In June 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which were released in various products starting in December 2021 are doing in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $58.84 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $45.93 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $35.18 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $19.48 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $11.15 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $6.70 Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-143: $5.60 SS3 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-308: $4.72 Afterimage Technique Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-023: $3.93 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-001: $3.58

Both versions of the Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR have gone up rather significantly. The Alt Art is up $10 and even the parallel foil is on the rise, putting it above the SS4 Vegeta Alt Art SCR. This is almost certainly due to the Cell-centric Ultimate Deck 2022 product, which may have impacted these cards in gameplay. From a collector's perspective, that does make this relatively cheap set more expensive to complete this month than it was last month.