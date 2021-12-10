Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Rayquaza

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

I have a theory. Hear me out on this one. Most Pokémon who got a Character Super Rare VMAX in this set also got a Character Super Rare V with the same Trainer. We saw it with Sylveon and Valerie, Pikachu and Red, Mimikyu, and Acerola — the list goes on. It's only Rayquaza and Duraludon, I believe, who didn't get a Character V but did get a Character VMAX. Note, though… that their Alternate Art Vs from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies (and equivalent Japanese sets) look exactly like Character Super Rare Vs. In fact, those two cards depict the Pokémon with the same exact trainers on the VMAX. I've written multiple times about how those cares are clearly inspired by Character Cards well before the return of that style was announced in VMAX Climax. My theory is that those cards were originally created as Character Super Rares for VMAX Climax but were repurposed for earlier release. We know the Pokémon TCG works far in advance, so what do you think about this theory?

Also, something interesting to note about the Black and Gold Rayquaza here. We're seeing this style of card bring in color highlights, something that wasn't present for the early Black and Gold releases. I think these look absolutely awesome and am quite intrigued by those who theorize that this style of card is going to be a replacement for Rainbow Rares. We'll know next month as cards from Star Birth, the Japanese equivalent of the upcoming Sword & Shield – Brilliant Star set, is beginning to leak.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.