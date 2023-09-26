Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Power Absorbed In September 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series checks in with the android-themed Power Absorbed in September 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Power Absorbed, which was released in March 2023, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM BT20-095: $1,999.98 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-149: $797.00 You Are Number One SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-147: $566.07 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-148: $468.10 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR BT20-148: $96.78 Evil Saiyan // Cumber, Maddening Force (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-114: $94.84 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR BT20-149: $83.56 SS Vegito // Son Goku & Vegeta, Path to Victory (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-084: $67.21 Android 20 & Dr. Myuu // Hell Fighter 17, Plans in Motion (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-055: $59.49 You Are Number One SCR BT20-147: $50.08

The set's chase card, the God Rare-equivalent SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM, remains the same in value. Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) has fallen over $60 this month but remains high in value, while You Are Number One SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) increases by $150 this month alone. Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) has lost over $50 in value.

