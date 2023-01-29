Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In January 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm of the Gods in January 2023 notes a fall in the SSB Vegeta SCR while the God Rare remains high.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which was released in March 2022, are doing in now January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $2,099.99 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $190.53 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $38.24 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $24.48 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $11.66 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $9.03 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $8.72 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $8.72 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005: $5.46 Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR BT16-018: $5.33

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) is holding pretty steady with a jump of $99.99 this month. For any other card, that would be a huge surge in market value. For this card, it is a blip. The SCR version of the card, which is far more common than the nearly impossible-to-find GDR, has dropped significantly this month, falling under $200 for the first time ever since its release. The other two SCRs in the set, Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR, and Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR, remain two of the cheapest SCRs in the game and have fallen even further this month.