Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In June 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $246.64 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $121.26 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $110.26 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $66.29 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $17.82 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $9.72 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $7.65 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $5.87 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $5.77 Fin, Coercion Incarnate SR BT15-128: $5.47

While Dragon Ball Super Card Game has a relatively unstable secondary market due to the extent to which gameplay changes impacts value, Saiyan Showndown has remained mostly steady for the past month. With the exception of SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans which saw a $7 increase, the value of the set's four SCRs has not changed. The most significant drop here is still a pretty small one. Turles, All Too Easy SR saw a $3 drop, which is only significant due to its already relatively low value. This card is now more affordable than ever to pick up. I would not encourage collectors to buy up the SCRs at these prices, yet. We could still see a drop.